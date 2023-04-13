New York, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Forensic Genomics Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06446597/?utm_source=GNW



The global forensic genomics market is anticipated to witness impressive growth during the forecast period.This can be ascribed to increasing private and government funding for the development of cost-effective forensic testing techniques along with testing and analysis of physical evidence in publicly funded forensic laboratories across the globe.



Besides, increasing security concerns at both the international as well as national airports because of increasing criminal cases are expected to support the market growth in the coming years.Besides, increasing preference for using new equipment and systems for the forensic department due to technological advancement in forensics science will further propel the market over the forecast period.



Additionally, the huge usage of forensics by police officers and law enforcement agencies to identify criminals will drive the forensic genomics market in the coming years. In February 2022, researchers from the University of Washington, along with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, used DNA testing of ivory shipments confiscated by law enforcement to identify the global criminal groups involved in ivory smuggling out of Africa.



The increasing number of Criminal Cases across the Globe

The increasing crime rate across the globe is expected to propel the forensic genomics market during the forecast period. According to data published by Statistics Canada, there were around 743 cases of homicides reported in 2020, and the U.S. murder/homicide rate for 2020 was 6.52, a 28.64% increase from 2019. This, in turn, is expected to increase the demand for forensic genomics for the identification of criminal samples from different sources. It can be used to identify criminals with high accuracy if biological evidence exists, and DNA might be used to exempt the individuals mistakenly convicted or accused of a crime which will further propel the market in the forecast period. According to the NCIC, 89,637 cases are reported for missing persons in the U.S., and among these cases, juvenile cases are accounted for 34%, thus increasing demand for investigation and driving the market growth during the forecast period.



Technological Advancement in forensic science

Technological development in the forensic department has gained significant importance in the last few years.Therefore, interest in criminal case investigation has increased in the last few years, and the rise in demand for genome analysis is expected to drive the global forensic genomics market during the forecast period.



This, in turn, is expected to increase investments by government organizations in this space, thereby supporting market growth during the forecast period. In 2020, Biotechnology funding by the NIH was around 7.77 billion U.S. dollars in the US, and Total human genome funding by the National Institutes for Health (NIH) (FY2021) was USD4,435 million. The total number of forensic science technicians employed in the United States in 2020 by the local government is 9970 people. Similarly, in India, under the Nirbhaya scheme for child and women sexual abuse cases will be further demand for forensic genomics during the forecasted years.



Market Segmentation

The Global forensic genomics market can be segmented by component, technique, application, and by region.Based on components, the market can be categorized into Kits, Analyzers & Sequencers, Software, and Consumables.



Based on technique, the market can be fragmented into Capillary Electrophoresis (CE), Next-generation Sequencing (NGS), and PCR Amplification.Based on application, the market can be grouped into Criminal Testing, Paternity & Familial Testing, Biodefense, and Others.



Regionally, North America dominated the market among Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.Among the different countries, the United States dominates the Global Forensic Genomics Market on account of growing cases of kidnapping and the demand for paternity& familial testing.



Genetics funding by the NIH was around 10.5 billion U.S. dollars during the fiscal year 2020 in the US.



Market Players

Illumina, Inc., Verogen, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Thermo Fischer Scientific, Inc., QIAGEN NV, GE Healthcare, Gene by Gene, Ltd., Neogen Corporation, Eurofins Scientific SE, Othram Inc. are some of the leading players operating in the Global Forensic Genomics Market.

Recent Development

• For instance, Micronic Europe BV has introduced a traceable sample management product for donor banks and organizations looking to simplify the storage of tissue, bone, blood, and allograft bank materials.

• In November 2019, Thermo Fisher Scientific introduced a new Capillary Electrophoresis (CE) platform for forensic labs. The Applied Biosystems SeqStudio Genetic Analyzer for Human Identification is a cost-effective & user-friendly CE technology to provide STR-based DNA profiles of the highest quality without hampering its performance.



