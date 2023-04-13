Reproductive Genetics Global Market Report 2023: Increasing Demand for Genetic Testing Bolsters Growth

Dublin, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Reproductive Genetics Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F Segmented By Component (Laboratory Developed Tests, Kits & Assays, Reagents & Consumables), By Technology, By Procedure Type, By Application, By Region and Competition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global reproductive genetics market is anticipated to witness impressive growth during the forecast period. This can be ascribed to the growing awareness of genetic engineering in developing countries to get better.

Additionally, growing reimbursement improvements for medical tests and initiatives, running parallel to multiple investments by government organizations for developing new diagnostic centers, have significantly increased the demand for reproductive genetics across different parts of the globe.

Additionally, significant growth in advanced testing, along with increasing awareness among different age groups of women for a leading safe life, is further expected to increase the demand for reproductive genetics, thereby fuelling the market growth through 2027.

Furthermore, increasing focus on family planning, favorable regulations by the government, and advancements in different testing are further expected to increase the demand for reproductive genetics, thereby supporting market growth. Similarly, advancement in geno9mic technologies and implementation of this technology in clinical medicine will enhance the usage in genetic disorder testing, carrier screening, and identification of infertility which will further boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.



Increasing Demand for Genetic Testing



Increasing demand for genetic testing of embryos, either during pregnancy or of those created through IVF to check for possible genetic disorders, is driving the growth of the reproductive genetics market. Increasing genetic testing for embryos through IVF technology and several developments in genetic testing are making it possible to test for genetic disorders in artificial reproduction, which is driving the market growth during the forecast period.

Reproductive genetics help to identify embryo defects so that parents can adopt alternative procedures like IVF, thus increasing the healthy pregnancy and baby regardless of patient health, which will further boost the market during the forecast period. According to Statista, as of 2019, the leading state by the number of legal abortions in the United States was New York, which reported over 78 thousand abortions that year. Florida also reported over 71 thousand abortions, followed by Texas with over 57 thousand. There was a total of 630000 legal abortions in the United States in 2019.



Growing Advancement in Genomic Technologies



Increasing advancement in genomic technologies and further implementation of these technologies in clinical medicine have enhanced their usage in the diagnosis of genetic disorders, carrier screening, and identification of the cause of infertility, propelling the market growth in the forecast period. Some tests are much more expensive, which helps couples from going ahead with the tests. However, with the decline in the cost of sequencing and the surge in the mixed-ethnicity population, an increasing number of couples/individuals are expected to opt for the new procedure, which is expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period. Birth defects affect one in every 33 babies (about 3% of all babies) born in the United States each year.



Report Scope:



In this report, global reproductive genetics market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends, which have also been detailed below:



Reproductive Genetics Market, By Component:

Laboratory-Developed Tests

Kits & Assays

Reagents & Consumables

Reproductive Genetics Market, By Technology:

Next-Generation Sequencing

Polymerase Chain Reaction

In Situ Hybridization, Microarrays

Reproductive Genetics Market, By Procedure Type:

Carrier Screening

Prenatal Screening

Preimplantation Genetic Testing

Infertility Genetic Testing

Reproductive Genetics Market, By Application:

Aneuploidy

Single Gene Disorder

Structural Chromosomal Abnormality

Others

Reproductive Genetics Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Turkey

Egypt

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer



5. Global Reproductive Genetics Market Outlook



6. North America Reproductive Genetics Market Outlook



7. Europe Reproductive Genetics Market Outlook



8. Asia-Pacific Reproductive Genetics Market Outlook



9. South America Reproductive Genetics Market Outlook



10. Middle East and Africa Reproductive Genetics Market Outlook



11. Market Dynamics



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Competitive Landscape



14. Strategic Recommendations



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

CooperSurgical, Inc.

Centogene AG

Invitae Corporation

Illumina, Inc.

Myriad Genetics, Inc.,

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Quest Diagnostics

Natera, Inc

Eurofins Scientific SE

