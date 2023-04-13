Comstock Releases Shareholder Letter

VIRGINIA CITY, Nev., April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comstock Inc. (NYSE: LODE) (“Comstock” and the “Company”) today announced that its executive chairman and chief executive officer issued the following shareholder letter.



Dear Shareholders:

On behalf of our Board of Directors, our employees, and partners, we thank each of you for your support as we integrated our acquisitions, built new value with our technologies, and completed our transformation into an innovator of technologies that enable systemic decarbonization. We’re excited by our progress as we realized extraordinary technological breakthroughs in our cellulosic fuels and artificial intelligence businesses, advanced our metals and mining businesses, and achieved key objectives for monetizing our real estate assets.

Our progress has been remarkable and could easily justify more than a tenfold increase in our market value and stock price based on the results of comparable companies. Unlocking that value will ultimately come down to successfully commercializing and using our technologies to generate revenue and earnings. We’re committed to that end, and we’re emboldened by our current prospects. We’ve much to share, however, for now, I want to underscore the key objectives that we met in the past year and the specific steps that we’re taking to generate revenue moving forward.

Comstock Fuels – Most renewable fuels draw from the same feedstock pool, but the total supply can only meet a small fraction of the demand. Our technologies unblock that constraint by converting abundant but underutilized lignocellulosic biomass into biointermediates for refining into renewable fuels. Our team recently demonstrated commercial readiness with unprecedented yields approaching 100 gallons of fuel per dry ton of feedstock on a gasoline gallon equivalent basis. Execution of one or more license agreements with operationally experienced, technologically sophisticated, and well capitalized customers is a top 2023 objective. Each license could create more than 20 years of recurring royalty revenue with material upfront engineering fees.

Comstock Metals – The world is focused on the production of energy generation and storage technologies to reduce reliance on fossil fuels, including lithium-ion batteries (“LIBs”), photovoltaics, and fuel cells. Each of those technologies relies on scarce critical metals, increasing global demand for primary metal mining and recycling. During 2022, we deployed a pilot system to validate technologies for use in efficiently crushing, conditioning, extracting, and recycling high purity metal concentrates from LIBs and other electronic devices. We also expanded our leadership team in metals recycling, permitted a universal waste storage facility on our existing mining property, opportunistically modified our operating plans to use another existing mining property, and sold our previously planned LIB facility in the Tahoe Reno Industrial Center for net cash proceeds of over $14 million. Securing revenue generating supply commitments in our expanded metals recycling business is a key objective for 2023.

Comstock Mining – We own or control twelve square miles of patented mining claims, unpatented mining claims, and surface parcels, covering six and a half miles of continuous mineral strike length. We enhanced the value of a small portion of our properties in the past year with two SK-1300 technical reports confirming Measured and Indicated resources of 605,000 ounces of gold and 5,880,000 ounces of silver, plus Inferred resources of 297,000 ounces of gold and 2,572,000 ounces of silver. We believe that our mining properties collectively contain billions of dollars of recoverable metals. Our plan to demonstrate that value combines our amassed historical and current data repository with hyperspectral orbital imaging and generative artificial intelligence (“AI”) solutions to provide prospecting analytics and enable mineral discovery for a fraction of the cost of conventional exploration. Our 2023 efforts should enhance our resources and advance us toward full economic feasibility.

Artificial Intelligence – Our 48% owned subsidiary, Quantum Generative Materials LLC (“GenMat”), developed and launched a new generative AI to simulate critical properties of known materials during calibration testing late last year. Remarkably, GenMat also used its AI to simulate new material characteristics. It is impossible to overstate the significance of those achievements on GenMat’s ability to generate revenue. GenMat’s generative AI models can be employed today for commercial use on GenMat’s existing high-performance computing platform, well before quantum computers become mainstream. In 2023, GenMat will, among other things, elevate new material simulation to commercial readiness by synthesizing and directly testing new AI simulated materials in high value applications. Our investment in GenMat is also a crucial component of our ongoing innovation strategy.

UPLODE 2023 – This is our platform for growth, and we’re focused on using it to break new ground and generate revenue and throughput. We believe the value creation and impact on our stakeholders will be enormous. We’re accordingly expanding our investor communications this year, including with our inaugural UPLODE Investor Day scheduled for June 28, 2023, and ongoing engagement thereafter. We look forward to our annual meeting on May 25, 2023, and, until then, we thank you for your continued interest, patience, and support.

