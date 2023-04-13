Global Tensioning Systems/Prestressed Concrete Market Size Forecasted to Grow to $165.3 Billion by 2030, Increase at a CAGR of 6.54% Between 2023 and 2030

Houston, TX, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Tensioning Systems/Prestressed Concrete Market By Type (Internal Prestressing: Pre-Tensioning, Post-Tensioning: Bonded Post-Tensioning, Unbonded Post-Tensioning; External Prestressing), By Force Applied (Electrical, Mechanical, Hydraulic), By Application (Building Structures, Civil Structures: Bridges, Dams, Nuclear And Blast-Containment Structures, Silos And Tanks, Hardstands And Pavements), By Region: Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts, 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Tensioning Systems/Prestressed Concrete Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 103.9 billion in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 165.3 billion mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 6.54% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

What is Tensioning Systems/Prestressed Concrete? How big is the Tensioning Systems/Prestressed Concrete Industry?

Report Overview:

The global tensioning systems/prestressed concrete market size was worth around USD 103.9 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 165.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.54% during the forecast period.

Prestressed concrete is a type of reinforced concrete that is specially designed to withstand high compressive and tensile stresses. It is made by pre-tensioning or post-tensioning high-strength steel cables, rods, or strands inside the concrete before it is cast, thereby putting the concrete into compression before any loads are applied to it. This results in a stronger and more durable material that can span longer distances without the need for intermediate supports, making it ideal for use in bridges, high-rise buildings, and other structures that require high strength and stability. Prestressed concrete is also known for its resistance to cracking, corrosion, and deformation, making it a popular choice for construction projects around the world.

Get a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report for more Insights with a Table of Content, Research Methodology, and Graphs - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/tensioning-systems-prestressed-concrete-market

(A free sample of this report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the Following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2023 updated report.

The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package

About 199+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on Request

Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2023

Includes Tables and figures have been updated

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Zion Market Research research methodology

(Please note that the sample of this report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Global Tensioning Systems/Prestressed Concrete Market: Growth Factors

The global tensioning systems/prestressed concrete market is expected to surge exponentially due to the increasing demand for durable and sustainable construction materials, the rising popularity of prefabricated construction methods, and the growing awareness of the benefits of prestressed concrete. This growth is further supported by increasing government investments in infrastructure development worldwide, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region, which is expected to witness significant growth in the market.

However, the global tensioning systems/prestressed concrete market industry also faces certain challenges, including the high cost of initial investment, the lack of skilled labor & technical expertise, and the availability of alternative materials such as steel & timber. Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the construction industry as a whole, leading to project delays and cancellations and disrupting supply chains.

Despite these challenges, the market presents significant opportunities for growth, particularly in the adoption of new technologies & sustainable practices, the development of new construction methods & materials, and the expansion of infrastructure development in emerging economies. Furthermore, the increasing focus on green construction and sustainable development is expected to drive demand for eco-friendly and energy-efficient building materials, including prestressed concrete. These factors are predicted to create ample opportunities for the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/buynow/su/tensioning-systems-prestressed-concrete-market

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 103.9 billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 165.3 billion CAGR Growth Rate 6.54% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players L&T Construction, Skanska, Taiheiyo Cement Corporation, HeidelbergCement, Coltman Precast Concrete Limited, Coreslab Structures, CRH plc, Stresscon Corporation, Precon Products, EnCon United, Kiewit Corporation, Clark Pacific Corporation, US Concrete Inc., Oldcastle Infrastructure, Wagners Holding Company Limited, Molin Concrete Products Company, Tindall Corporation, The Prestressed Group, and American Concrete Products among others. Key Segment By Type, By Force Applied, By Application, And By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Tensioning Systems/Prestressed Concrete Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global tensioning systems/prestressed concrete market is segmented based on type, force applied, application, and region.

Based on type, the market is bifurcated into internal prestressing and external prestressing segments. The internal prestressing segment held the dominating market share in 2022 and is further predicted to grow rapidly at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The internal prestressing segment is a popular choice for a wide range of construction projects, including buildings, bridges, and other large-scale infrastructure projects. This is because it offers several advantages over traditional reinforced concrete, including higher load-carrying capacity, longer spans, and reduced material usage. Furthermore, the internal prestressing segment is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years, driven by factors such as the increasing demand for sustainable and durable construction materials, the growing adoption of prefabricated construction methods, and the rising investments in infrastructure development.

Based on force applied, the industry is segregated into electrical, mechanical, and hydraulic.

Based on application, the market is segmented based on building structure and civil structure segments. The building structure segment held the dominating market share in 2022 and is further predicted to grow at an exponential CAGR during the forecast period. In the prestressed concrete market, the building structure segment is a major application area for prestressed concrete. Building structures include a wide range of structures such as high-rise buildings, commercial buildings, industrial structures, residential buildings, and more. Prestressed concrete is widely used in the construction of these buildings due to its high strength and durability. The use of prestressed concrete in building structures offers several advantages, such as greater flexibility in design, longer spans, reduced material usage, and faster construction times. These benefits make prestressed concrete a popular choice for architects, engineers, and contractors, as they allow for more efficient and cost-effective building construction.

The global Tensioning Systems/Prestressed Concrete market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Internal Prestressing

External Prestressing

By Force Applied

Electrical

Mechanical

Hydraulic

By Application

Building Structures

Civil Structures

Browse the full “Tensioning Systems/Prestressed Concrete Market By Type (Internal Prestressing: Pre-Tensioning, Post-Tensioning: Bonded Post-Tensioning, Unbonded Post-Tensioning; External Prestressing), By Force Applied (Electrical, Mechanical, Hydraulic), By Application (Building Structures, Civil Structures: Bridges, Dams, Nuclear And Blast-Containment Structures, Silos And Tanks, Hardstands And Pavements), By Region: Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts, 2023 – 2030”- Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/tensioning-systems-prestressed-concrete-market

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Tensioning Systems/Prestressed Concrete market include -

L&T Construction

Skanska

Taiheiyo Cement Corporation

HeidelbergCement

Coltman Precast Concrete Limited

Coreslab Structures

CRH plc

Stresscon Corporation

Precon Products

EnCon United

Kiewit Corporation

Clark Pacific Corporation

US Concrete Inc.

Oldcastle Infrastructure

Wagners Holding Company Limited

Molin Concrete Products Company

Tindall Corporation

The Prestressed Group

American Concrete Products

Among others.

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the Tensioning Systems/Prestressed Concrete market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 6.54% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

In terms of revenue, the Tensioning Systems/Prestressed Concrete market size was valued at around US$ 103.9 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 165.3 billion by 2030.

Based on type, the internal prestressing segment held the dominating market share in 2022.

Based on application, the building structures segment held the largest market share in 2022.

Based on region, the Asia-Pacific region is predicted to grow at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/tensioning-systems-prestressed-concrete-market

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Tensioning Systems/Prestressed Concrete industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Tensioning Systems/Prestressed Concrete Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Tensioning Systems/Prestressed Concrete Industry?

What segments does the Tensioning Systems/Prestressed Concrete Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Tensioning Systems/Prestressed Concrete Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Type, By Force Applied, By Application, And By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Request for Customization on this Report as per your requirements - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/5638

(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customising your report.)

Regional Analysis:

The Asia-Pacific region held a remarkable tensioning system/prestressed concrete market share and is further anticipated to occupy a significant CAGR during the forecast period. This is mainly due to rapid urbanization & industrialization, increasing infrastructure development activities, and rising government investments in transportation & energy projects. Furthermore, the growing adoption of sustainable and eco-friendly construction practices is some of the key factors driving market growth in the region. In addition, the region's large population and rising disposable incomes are driving demand for better and more modern infrastructure, which is further fueling growth in the prestressed concrete market. Furthermore, the growing trend of urbanization is leading to the development of smart cities, which require advanced construction materials and techniques, providing further growth opportunities for the market in the Asia-Pacific region.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In February 2021, Oldcastle Infrastructure, a U.S.-based construction materials company, announced the launch of a new line of prestressed concrete products for the transportation and infrastructure markets. The company's new prestressed concrete products are designed to provide high strength and durability, while also being lightweight and easy to install. This development is expected to strengthen the company's position in the prestressed concrete market, particularly in the transportation and infrastructure sectors.

In September 2021, Cemex, an innovative Spanish construction materials company, announced that it had supplied over 10,000 cubic meters of prestressed concrete beams for the construction of a new section of a highway in Poland. The project used Cemex's latest prestressed concrete technology, which is designed to provide high strength and durability while reducing material usage and carbon emissions. This development is expected to strengthen the company's position in the European market and reinforce its commitment to sustainability.

To know an additional revised 2023 list of market players, request a brochure of the report: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestbrochure/tensioning-systems-prestressed-concrete-market

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

What is Prestressed Concrete?

At what CAGR, the global tensioning systems/prestressed concrete market will expand during forecast years?

What will be the market value of global tensioning systems/prestressed concrete market by the end of 2030?

What are the factors driving the global tensioning systems/prestressed concrete market growth?

Which region will contribute notably towards the tensioning systems/prestressed concrete market value?

Who are the leading players in the global tensioning systems/prestressed concrete market?

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Zion Market Research:

Truck Mounted Concrete Pump Market By Type (Truck-Mounted Concrete Pumps, Stationary Concrete Pumps, Specialized Concrete Pumps), By Industrial Vertical (Industrial, Commercial, Domestic), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/truck-mounted-concrete-pump-market

Concrete Cooling Market - By Type (Ice Cooling, Water Cooling, Liquid Nitrogen Cooling, and Air Cooling), By Application (Port, Highway Construction, Nuclear Reactors, Dams, and Others), and By Region - Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2020 – 2026: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/concrete-cooling-market

Concrete Surface Treatment Chemical Market - By Product Type (Sealants, Mold Release Agents, Curing Compounds, And Others), By End-User (Commercial, Municipal, Industrial, And Residential), And By Region - Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, And Forecast 2020 – 2026: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/concrete-surface-treatment-chemicals-market

Concrete Densification & Polishing Material Market- by Product type (Densifiers & hardeners, Conditioners, Sealers & crack fillers), by End-user (Industrial, Residential, Institutional, Commercial sectors)- Global Industry Perspective Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/concrete-densification-polishing-material-market

Lignosulfonate-based Concrete Admixtures Market, By Functionality (Plasticizers and Superplasticizers): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2020 – 2026: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/lignosulfonate-based-concrete-admixtures-market

Precast Concrete Market: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018-2025: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/precast-concrete-market

Lightweight Aggregate Concrete Market: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018-2025: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/lightweight-aggregate-concrete-market

Cellular Concrete Market By Application (Road Sub-Bases, Void Filling, Bridge Abutment, Building Materials, Concrete Pipes, Roof Insulation, And Others), By End User (Infrastructure, Commercial Buildings, Residential Buildings, Agriculture, Mining, And Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis And Forecast, 2020 – 2028: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/cellular-concrete-market

Concrete Superplasticizer Market By Type (Polycarboxylate Derivatives (PC), Sulfonated Naphthalene Formaldehydes (SNF), Sulfonated Melamine Formaldehydes (SMF), Modified Lignosulfonates (MLS), And Others), By Application Type (High Performance, Ready-Mix, Self-Compacting, Precast, Shotcrete, And Others), By Form (Liquid And Powder): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, And Forecast, 2020 – 2028: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/concrete-superplasticizer-market

Concrete Repair Mortars Market By Type (Polymer Modified Cementitious (PMC) Mortars And Epoxy Based Mortars), By Application Method (Hand/Troweling, Pouring And Spraying), By Grade (Structural And Non-Structural), By End-Use Industry (Buildings And Carparks, Road Infrastructure, Utility And Marine), And By Region: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis And Forecast, 2020 – 2028: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/concrete-repair-mortars-market

Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market- By Process (Wet And Dry), By Application (Underground Construction, Water Retaining Structures, Protective Coatings, And Repair Works), And By Region- Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, And Forecast, 2021 – 2028: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/shotcrete-sprayed-concrete-market

About Zion Market Research:

Zion Market Research is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Zion Market Research are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/zion-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/zion_research

Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/zionmarketresearch

Follow Us on Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/zionmarketresearch/

Follow Us on YouTube: https://youtu.be/Y0Yfi7N8zSs

Contact Us:

Rushikesh Dorge

USA: +1 347 690-0211

United Kingdom: +44 2032 894158

Japan: +81 50 5806 9039

India: +91 7768 006 007

Web: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/

Blog: https://zmrblog.com/

Still, Looking for More Information? OR Want Data for Inclusion in Magazine, Case Study, or Media?