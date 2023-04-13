New York, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Marine Biotechnology Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06446599/?utm_source=GNW



The Global Marine Biotechnology Market is anticipated to witness impressive growth during the forecast period.This can be ascribed to the growing demand for natural products from marine-derived like seaweed-related products and increasing investments in the development of sustainable and natural products.



Additionally, increasing advancement in the areas of fisheries, drug discovery, and aquaculture is expected to boost market growth in the forecast period.Additionally, increasing demand for different efficient therapeutics to deliver quality care is further propelling the marine biotechnology market in the forecast period.



Marine-derived drugs are developed for the treatment of different chronic diseases, such as cardiovascular disease and neurological disorders.Besides, growing consumer awareness and increasing emphasis on eco-friendly products are further enhancing the demand for marine biotechnology.



Furthermore, the growing demand for agricultural industries for pesticides, plant growth regulators, and seed-coated fungicides is another factor that will propel the growth of the marine biotechnology market during the forecast period. In 2020, some 223.2 thousand pounds of the fungicide mancozeb were applied to onion crops in the United States.

Growing Demand from Energy Sector

Increasing demand for energy supply across the globe is a major factor for market growth, and marine biotechnology can make an important contribution to energy production in very different ways.Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery is a bio-based product to enhance the recovery efficiency of fossil oil reserves and can help to increase the life of mature oil reservoirs.



Microalgae cultivation for bio-energy generation is a major issue and one of marine biotechnology’s main goals.Thus, owing to these factors are expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period.



In 2021, U.S. ethanol production totaled about 15 billion gallons, and combined biodiesel/renewable diesel production totaled about 2.5 billion gallons. Also, expanding knowledge and understanding of marine resources due to recent advances in science and technology has driven the growth of the market during the forecasted year.



Growing usage in food, cosmetics, and other industry

Increasing usage of marine products in food, cosmetics, and agriculture industries propels market growth during the forecast period.Ingredients derived from marine biotechnology provide a unique and instant solution to classic beauty concerns.



Marine microorganisms are useful, and enzyme secretion by them is more beneficial than other enzymes which are used in the creation of cosmetic products like Vitamin C, moisturizers and anti-aging creams, etc.Increasing developments in medication research, fisheries, and aquaculture are expected to propel the market growth during the forecast period.



Ongoing advances, emerging technologies like bioprocessing and phenomics, and nutritional and sustainability benefits are expected to play a vital role in pushing the overall adoption of microalgae in the food supplement and nutraceutical industries.New discoveries and the development of marine peptides will drive the growth of peptide therapeutics in the coming years.



The beauty and personal care market in the United States is worth approximately $84 billion. As such, the United States accounts for 22% of the value of the global cosmetics industry.



Market Segmentation

The Global Marine Biotechnology Market can be segmented by type, technology, application, end-user industry, and by region.Based on type, the market can be divided into Bioactive substances and Biomaterials.



Based on technology, the market can be divided into Isolation and Cultivation of Microorganisms and Culture-Independent Techniques.Based on application, the market can be grouped into Aquaculture and Food Products, Environment & Human Health, Drug Discovery, and Others.



Based on End User Industry, the market can be differentiated into Biotechnology & Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals, cosmetics, and Others.Regionally, North America dominated the market among Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America.



Among the different countries, the United States dominated The Global Marine Biotechnology Market on account of the growing usage of marine products in the food and cosmetics industry in the country.



Market Players

Lonza Group AG, Sea Run Holdings Inc, PharmaMar S.A., Cyanotech Corporation, New England Biolabs Inc., Qingdao Codo International Ltd, Nutrex Hawai Inc., Royal DSM N.V., Prolume Ltd., CP Kelco US Inc. are some of the leading players operating in the Global Marine Biotechnology Market.

Recent Development

• For instance, in July 2021, a team of scientists from the National Institute of Ocean Technology, India, developed an anti-aging ingredient for making cosmetics with the help of deep-sea bacteria.

• For instance, Bluu Biosciences, a biotech company with headquarters in Germany, got around EUR 7 million in March 2021 to develop premium, sustainable fish products from cell cultures.



Report Scope:



In this report, global marine biotechnology market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends, which have also been detailed below:

• Marine Biotechnology Market, By Type:

o Bioactive Substance

o Biomaterials

• Marine Biotechnology Market, By Technology:

o Isolation and Cultivation of Microorganisms

o Culture-Independent Techniques

• Marine Biotechnology Market, By Application:

o Aquaculture and Food Products

o Environment & Human Health

o Drug Discovery

o Others

• Marine Biotechnology Market, By End User Industry:

o Biotechnology & Pharmaceuticals

o Chemicals, Cosmetic

o Others

• Marine Biotechnology Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

o Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Global Marine Biotechnology Market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

