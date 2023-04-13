New York, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Plasma Fractionation Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06446601/?utm_source=GNW



The Global Plasma Fractionation Market is anticipated to witness impressive growth during the forecast period.This can be ascribed to the growing prevalence of chronic diseases among all age groups, such as immunological disorders and grave diseases, along with increasing demand for immunoglobulins for the treatment of chronic diseases.



Additionally, the growing prevalence of blood and respiratory disorders due to and growing advancement in technology to cure diseases has significantly increased the demand for plasma fractionation across different parts of the globe.Additionally, the growing geriatric population across the globe, which is susceptible to different kinds of chronic diseases, is further expected to increase the demand for plasma fractionation, thereby fuelling market growth through 2028.



Besides, growing awareness about the advantages of using plasma fractions for the diagnosis of chronic diseases across the globe is further expected to support the plasma fractionation market during the forecast period.Furthermore, increasing research and development activities related to immunoglobulin are further expected to increase the demand for dental contouring.



According to Statista, as of 2022, around 51 percent of patients with Bernard Soulier syndrome were female, while 49 percent were male.

Growing Prevalence of Immunodeficiency disorder



The increasing incidence of blood and immune disorders and off-label usage of critical plasma products like albumins and immunoglobulins is the main factors that will boost the market growth during the forecast period.Similarly, the rising use of immunoglobulins and alpha-1-antitrypsin in the medical sector as a plasma fraction will propel the growth of the market.



Similarly, increasing demand for plasma-related therapies is important for the treatment of new diseases.In the present years, usage of protease inhibitors like alpha-1-antitrypsin protein is increased for the treatment of lung diseases and hepatic diseases; this, in turn, is expected to create lucrative growth for the market in the forecast period.



For instance, according to the March 2021 report of the Alzheimer’s Association, approximately 6.2 million people of age 65 years and more are living with Alzheimer’s-related dementia in the United States.



Development of New Technologies

Major players are investing in different therapies that will produce reliable results.Manufacturers are focusing on new therapies such as IgA, Plasmin, and Ceruloplasmin.



This, in turn, is expected to create lucrative growth in the forecast period.A rapid change in the healthcare sector, along with continuous technological innovation, shall accelerate demand for plasma fractionation in developing countries like North America.



In 2019, there were around 195,263 people worldwide who had been diagnosed with hemophilia and 80,302 who had been diagnosed with von Willebrand disease.



Market Segmentation

The global plasma fractionation market can be segmented by product, method, application, end-user, and by region.Based on product, the market can be segmented into Albumin, Immunoglobulins, Coagulation Factors, Protease Inhibitors, and Others.



Based on the method, the market can be differentiated into Centrifugation, Depth Filtration, Chromatography, and Others.Based on application, the market can be grouped into Neurology, Hematology, Oncology, Immunology, and Others.



Based on end users, the market can be segmented into Hospitals & Clinics, Academic & Research Institutes, and Others.Regionally, North America dominated the market among Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America.



Among the different countries, the United States dominated the global plasma fractionation market on account of the growing demand for new therapies for the treatment of chronic diseases in the country.



Market Players

Grifols S.A., Octapharma AG, Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd, LFB S.A., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, CSL Limited, Biotest AG, Kedrion S.p.A, Bio Products Laboratory Ltd.’, Bharat Serums and Vaccines Limited are some of the leading players operating in the Global Plasma Fractionation Market.

Recent Development

• For instance, in March 2021, according to the WHO Model List of essential medicines includes several plasma-derived medicinal products (PDMPs), identifying them as drugs thought to be the most efficient and secure for addressing the essential requirements in a health system and provide the best guidelines on increased supply of PDMPs in low & middle-income countries

• For instance, in April 2020, to create a viable plasma-derived medication for treating COVID-19, CSL Behring & Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd. collaborated with Biotest, BPL, LFB, and Octapharma.

• For instance, in April 2019, under a long-term initiative to support people with hemophilia, Grifols International SA, a supplier of plasma-derived therapeutics, provided blood clotting factor medications (100 million international units) for the treatment of hemophilic patients.



