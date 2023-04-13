Systemair commits to setting science-based targets

English Swedish

Press Release, 13 April 2023





Systemair takes another step to mitigate climate change and reduce greenhouse gas emissions, both from its own operations and throughout the value chain. This means a commitment to set scientifically based targets through the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

The building sector accounts for almost 40% of global CO 2 emissions. Systemair's products play an important part in the energy efficiency of buildings’ heating and ventilation systems and thereby contribute to reduced CO 2 emissions. One example is our air handling units with highly efficient heat recovery, which recover the energy in the heated exhaust air and transfer it to the cold supply air. This type of energy saving plays an important role in lowering the CO 2 emissions from the building sector. Systemair has high ambitions to also reduce other emissions in the value chain.

Systemair has over the past years actively worked with reducing emissions from its own operations (Scopes 1 & 2). Now we are expanding the work to better understand emissions outside our own operations in the value chain (scope 3), to set science-based targets in both the short term (around 2030) and long term (so called net-zero targets).

The Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) is a global body enabling businesses to set ambitious emissions reductions targets in line with the latest climate science. It is focused on accelerating companies across the world to halve emissions before 2030 and achieve net-zero emissions before 2050. The initiative is a collaboration between CDP, the United Nations Global Compact, World Resources Institute (WRI) and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF).





For further information contact:

Roland Kasper, CEO, + 46 73 094 40 13

Anders Ulff, CFO, + 46 70 577 40 09

Systemair AB, SE-739 30 Skinnskatteberg, Sweden, +46 222 440 00, group.systemair.com



Systemair in brief

Systemair is a leading ventilation company with operations in 52 countries in Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia, Australia and Africa. The Company had sales of SEK 9.6 billion in the 2021/22 financial year and today employs approximately 6,900 people. Systemair has reported an operating profit every year since 1974, when the company was founded. Over the past 10 years, growth has averaged 9.4 percent. Systemair helps to improve the indoor climate with the help of energy-efficient and sustainable products that reduce carbon dioxide emissions.

Systemair has well-established operations in growth markets. The Group's products are marketed under the Systemair, Frico, Fantech and Menerga brands. Systemair shares have been quoted on the Nasdaq OMX Nordic Exchange in Stockholm since October 2007 and are today traded on the Large Cap List. The Group comprises about 90 companies.

Attachment