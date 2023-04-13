Aduro Clean Technologies Featured in Upcoming Segment of Advancements with Ted Danson

SARNIA, Ontario, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. (“Aduro” or the “Company”) (CSE: ACT) (OTCQB: ACTHF) (FSE: 9D50), a Canadian developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle plastics and to transform heavy crude and renewable oils into new-era resources and higher-value fuels, is pleased to announce its upcoming feature in an episode of Advancements, hosted by Ted Danson, produced by DMG Productions. The segment will showcase Aduro’s patented water-based Hydrochemolytic™ Technology (HCT), sharing with the audience the unique benefits and features of this next-generation innovative technology.

With a reach of 375 million households, the award-winning series covers the most ground-breaking and innovative topics and features state-of-the-art technologies and solutions dedicated to shaping and transforming our world.

The global plastic problem is at an all-time high. It is estimated that only around 10% of the global plastic waste is recycled1. The patented Hydrochemolytic™ Technology uses a unique water-based process to convert waste plastics into valuable feedstocks. The process can handle higher levels of contaminated materials which are currently rejected by existing technologies. It operates at a lower temperature compared to traditional and newly established peer technologies and produces a higher yield of higher quality output.

The final yield can be directed towards the production of new plastics or advanced hydrocarbons, potentially replacing some of the needs for producing virgin plastic from extracted oil. The HCT effectively enables the processing of higher volumes of waste plastics, thus supporting increased recycling rates and bringing more waste plastics into the circular economy. It can be effectively deployed on both smaller and larger scale projects. With a modular and scalable design, HCT delivers higher economic benefits with a lower emission footprint.

The Aduro segment of Advancements will explore how the Aduro Hydrochemolytic™ Technology overcomes the limitations of traditional recycling methods and can handle difficult-to-recycle post-consumer plastics, including mixed plastics. The process's simplicity, scalability, and configurability allow it to be implemented in diverse settings, expanding the possibilities for circularity.

“We look forward to exploring how technology innovation is transforming post-consumer polymer waste into a resource for the circular economy in an effort to solve global plastic pollution,” said Ed Sullivan, senior producer for the Advancements series.

Aduro's CEO, Ofer Vicus, said, "We are thrilled to present our transformative chemical recycling solution to the viewers of Advancements with Ted Danson. We are very proud of our achievements to date and welcome the opportunity to present the Aduro Hydrochemolytic™ Technology to a wider audience. This platform will provide Aduro with a professional stage with significant reach to increase technology awareness, stakeholder engagement, and potential partnerships."

