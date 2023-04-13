LGI Homes Opens New Section at Popular Community in Converse

SAN ANTONIO, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) today announced the opening of a new section at Hightop Ridge, an impressive community located in Converse, near the Randolph Air Force Base. This new-construction community offers upgraded homes in a highly-sought-after area, near an abundance of local amenities and major employers, and is a quick 20-minute drive to downtown San Antonio.



LGI Homes offers an impeccable lineup of one- and two- story new homes at Hightop Ridge, boasting hand-selected interiors and upgrades, as well as exceptional curb appeal. These new homes range from three to five bedrooms, each showcasing desirable layouts including spacious master suites, abundant storage space, covered front porches and patios, and chef-ready kitchens. Every new home comes outfitted with the coveted LGI Homes CompleteHome Plus™ package, giving you a plethora of designer upgrades at no additional cost. This incredible package includes an abundance of upgrades to the kitchen, such as 42” upper cabinets with crown molding, Moen® faucets with Power Clean™ spray technology, a full set of stainless steel appliances, and recessed lighting. Other upgrades included are designer light fixtures throughout the home, two-tone interior paint, high ceilings, and 2” faux wood blinds throughout.

Hightop Ridge provides access to all that you could need and more. Within the community, homeowners enjoy a picnic area and a children’s playground, providing the perfect location for a Saturday afternoon picnic. Just a few minutes away lies Converse City Park, filled with opportunities for playing sports, swimming, and taking in scenic lake views.

New homes at Hightop Ridge start in the low-$300s. For additional information or to schedule a tour, interested homebuyers are encouraged to call (888) 752-9215 ext 521 or visit LGIHomes.com/HightopRidge.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes. As one of America’s fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has a notable legacy of more than 19 years of homebuilding excellence, over which time it has closed more than 50,000 homes and has been profitable every year. Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes has operations across 35 markets in 20 states and, since 2018, has been ranked as the 10th largest residential builder in the United States based on units closed. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 900 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state and national level, including Top Workplaces USA’s 2022 Cultural Excellence Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Rachel Eaton

(281) 362-8998 ext. 2560

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3c4c6f5d-142c-4e1b-b963-6a3239d1bdbf