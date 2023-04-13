The Power of Changing Lives: Crosschq Marks Success of Klay Thompson’s The 941 Project

SAN FRANCISCO, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crosschq , pioneers of the Hiring Intelligence Cloud™, shared today that since launching in February 2022, The 941 Project has reached its initial goal and helped 941 people return to work. Inspired by the number of days he spent off the court following two-career threatening injuries, Klay Thompson, four-time NBA champion and co-founder of The Thompson Family Foundation, partnered with Crosschq to create The 941 Project to assist people in making a comeback by re-entering the workforce.



“The 941 Project holds special meaning to me. I am unbelievably proud that, in less time than it took me to get back to playing basketball, we were able to help 941 individuals return to work and advance their careers,” Thompson commented.

In partnership with the digital talent platform CareerCircle and the nonprofit organization Defy Ventures, The 941 Project has successfully provided underrepresented individuals with the tools and access to advance their careers. There are numerous early success stories, including one individual who reskilled and completed a Google Data Analytics Career Certificate, leading to their first finance analytics role and a 30 percent pay increase. Another is an individual who had been incarcerated for five years before they landed a six-figure job in sales. Others have found work through The 941 Project at companies such as Acrisure, DoorDash, PNC Bank, TaxAct, Verizon and more.

Michael Fitzsimmons, co-founder and CEO of Crosschq, commented, “It’s amazing to see The 941 Project hit its initial milestone so quickly. Working with The Thompson Family Foundation, CareerCircle, Defy Ventures and our other partners to make this happen has been a truly inspiring experience. It speaks to the power of having a team in your corner, helping support your career aspirations and providing access to the right resources and opportunities.”

Kim Sneeder, Managing Director at CareerCircle, added, “Partnering with The Thompson Family Foundation and Crosschq for The 941 Project has not only strengthened our ties with those incredible organizations, it has allowed us to provide equitable access to career resources that we know change lives. We may have hit our goal, but we’re certainly not slowing down when it comes to advocating for the power of diversity in the technology industry. We will continue to drive change at scale and can’t wait to see what the future holds.”

To learn more about The 941 Project, please email info@crosschq.com .

About Crosschq