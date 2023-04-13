CLS Americas Announces Research Collaboration with the National Institutes of Health Clinical Center to Study MRI/Ultrasound Fusion-Guided FLA of Prostate Tissue and Prostate Cancer

IRVINE, Calif., April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clinical Laserthermia Systems Americas, Inc. (CLS), a leading provider of office-based, focal laser ablation (FLA) systems for urologists, today announced a research collaboration agreement between the National Institutes of Health Clinical Center (NIHCC) and its parent company, Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB, based in Sweden. Under the agreement, NIHCC will access the clinical utility of the CLS’s TRANBERG® Thermal Therapy System towards MRI/Ultrasound fusion-guided focal laser ablation (FLA) of prostate tissue and prostate cancer in male patients.

In the US, over one million prostate biopsies are performed every year leading to a diagnosis of prostate cancer for almost 250,000 men. Focal laser ablation of prostate tumors has demonstrated high levels of precision and accuracy with low risk of side effects, such as erectile dysfunction and urinary incontinence.

“CLS is honored to initiate this collaboration with the NIH to evaluate our TRANBERG laser for image-guided, focal therapies to treat prostate cancer,” said Michael Magnani, President of CLS Americas. “We view this as a strategic relationship and share a common goal with the NIH to effectively treat prostate cancer while also preserving a high quality of life for the patient.”

TRANBERG® Thermal Therapy System

The TRANBERG Thermal Therapy System can be configured for MR/US fusion-guided procedures using real-time tissue temperature measurements for precise therapy and ablation control. It includes a desk-top mobile laser unit, innovative non-cooled laser applicators, tissue temperature probes, and procedure-specific accessories. The TRANBERG system can be deployed in either a transperineal or transrectal approach. A TRANBERG FLA Animation Video of the system and procedure is available to watch.

About the National Institutes of Health (NIH): NIH, the nation's medical research agency, includes 27 Institutes and Centers and is a component of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. NIH is the primary federal agency conducting and supporting basic, clinical, and translational medical research, and is investigating the causes, treatments, and cures for both common and rare diseases. For more information about NIH and its programs, visit www.nih.gov .

About CLS Americas, Inc.

Clinical Laserthermia Systems Americas Inc, based in Irvine, CA, is responsible for the sales, commercial development, operations and clinical support for the TRANBERG® Thermal Therapy System and accessories for the US urology market. The powerful system provides minimally invasive, focal laser ablation treatments using MR or MR US Fusion for image guidance and has received FDA clearance in the US for soft tissue ablation, such as prostate tumors.