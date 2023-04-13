Foot Orthotic Insoles Market Size Is Anticipated To Expand at a CAGR of 7.8% to Reach US$ 8,822 Million By 2032 | Fact.MR's Study

Dublin, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Fact.MR has provided detailed information about the price points of key manufacturers of foot orthotic insoles positioned across regions, sales growth, production capacity, and speculative technological expansion, in the recently published report.

Fact.MR – A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider: According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global foot orthotic insoles market is estimated at US$ 4,166.9 million in 2022 and is expected to expand at an impressive CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast years of 2022-2032.

Due to an increase in the percentage of people who need orthopaedic devices to relieve foot pain and an increase in the number of elderly people with orthotic conditions worldwide, the market for foot orthotic insoles is growing rapidly. During the projection period, an increase in the number of elderly and obese people is projected to drive up the adoption rate of foot orthotic insoles.

Request for a Sample Report with Latest Industry Insights:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4666

Technologies like 3D bio printing, personalised foot orthotic insoles, and computer-assisted foot orthotic insole fixation have seen rapid acceptance rates. End-user demand for technologically enhanced items is increasing as a result of benefits including fewer complications and improved product lifespan.

Additionally, it is predicted that the expanding market for foot orthotic insoles worldwide would offer opportunities for business growth due to the rising demand for custom-made insoles. The market is expected to expand as a result of significant funding from venture capitalists for these cutting-edge products, as well as an increase in the use of customer-specific products with distinctive geometrical designs by the urban population.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global foot orthotic insoles market is projected to expand at an impressive CAGR of 7.8% and be valued at US$ 8,822 million by 2032.

The market witnessed 5.4% CAGR for the period of 2017-2021.

Under user age group, the adult segment is estimated to be valued at US$ 2970.3 million in 2022.

North America dominated the market with 40.5% market share in 2021.

Based on region, demand for foot orthotic insoles is expected to increase at CAGRs of 7.8% and 6.8%, respectively, in North America and Europe.



“Leverage Advancements in Manufacturing Technology to Boost the Market,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Share Your Requirements & Get Customized Reports

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=4666

Competitive Environment

The foot orthotics insoles industry is crowded with both domestic and international companies. Businesses can increase their customer base and establish a monopoly in their respective markets by forming alliances and making acquisitions.

In an endeavour to create a presence on the global market, new enterprises are partnering for increased market penetration and a growing novel product variety.

In order to create the thinnest orthotic insole, Aetrex has partnered with EOS, a reputable German 3D printer manufacturer, in September 2020.

Reckitt announced a deal to purchase Performance Health's Biofreeze and TheraPearl in February 2021. The addition of Biofreeze strengthens the business' position in the area of pain relief and is a perfect match for RB's Health platform.

Prominent Keyplayers

Aetrex Worldwide Inc.

Bauerfeind AG

Acor Orthopedic

Amfit Inc.

Blatchford Clinical Services

Dr. Scholl’s (Bayer)

Salts Techstep

The Foot Lab

Arden Orthotics Ltd.

Bolton Bros

Cascade Dafo Inc.

Algeo Limited

Tynor Orthotics Pvt. Ltd.



Market Development

A lot of emphasis is placed on original concepts and unconventional thinking, product design flexibility, product style innovation, and expanding worldwide footprints via supply chain and distribution networks by market players. For instance, Aetrex partnered with True Fit, which is a data-driven personalization platform. This will integrate True Fit’s- size, fit, and style recommendations with the Aetrex technology ecosystem.

Furthermore, the participants in the foot orthotic insoles market are also working with upcoming businesses that have innovative product pipelines. During the projection period, new products with improved functionalities are anticipated to be introduced as a result of the combination of technological competence of key players and unique product techniques or materials of new market entrants.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global foot orthotic insoles market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of product (prefabricated, custom), age group (adult, paediatric), application (sports & athletics, medical, personal comfort), material (thermoplastics, polyethylene foams, leather, cork, composite carbon fibres, EVA, gel, others), end-user (prefabricated, custom), distribution channel (drug stores, hospitals & specialty clinics, online stores, others), across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & ASEAN, Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

Buy this Premium Research Report | Immediate Delivery Available:

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/4666

Segmentation of Foot Orthotic Insoles Industry Research

By Product : Prefabricated Custom Rigid/Function Orthotic Insoles Soft/Accommodative Insoles

By Age Group : Adult Pediatric

By Application : Sports & Athletics Medical Personal Comfort

By Material : Thermoplastics Polyethylene Foams Leather Cork Composite Carbon Fibers EVA Gel Others

By End-user : Prefabricated Adult Pediatric Custom Adult Pediatric

By Distribution Channel : Drug Stores Hospitals & Specialty Clinics Online Stores Others

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & ASEAN Oceania MEA





Browse Fact.MR’s Latest Coverage on Healthcare Domain

Osteoporosis Therapeutics Market Scope: The global osteoporosis therapeutics market stands at a valuation of US$ 12.7 Bn currently, and is predicted to reach US$ 14.2 Bn by the end of 2026.

Osteoporosis Testing Demand Analysis: Growing number of incidence of Osteoporosis are driving the growth of Osteoporosis testing market. Rapid turnaround time, lower cost of procedure over conventional methods also fuel the growth of Osteoporosis testing market.

Sales of Foot and Ankle Braces Over The Forecast: The global foot and ankle braces market is currently valued at US$ 844.7 million and is predicted to expand rapidly at a CAGR of 7% to reach US$ 1.18 billion by 2027.

About Fact.MR



We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.

Contact:

US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232 (D)

Connect to Author: Mr. Shambhu Nath Jha

Email: shambhu@factmr.com

Sales Team: sales@factmr.com