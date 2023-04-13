Fixing of Coupon Rates - Correction - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

English Danish

To Nasdaq Copenhagen

13 April 2023

FIXING OF COUPON RATES - CORRECTION

Miscalculation in announced coupon rates on DK0030495825, DK0030505805 and DK0030491915. The coupon rates will differ to the previous announced. The correct coupon rates are stated below.

Fixing of coupon rates effective from 11 April 2023

Effective from 11 April 2023, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.

Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing

The new coupon rates will apply from 11 April 2023 to 11 July 2023:

Uncapped bonds

DK0030495825, (SNP), maturity in 2023, new rate as at 11 April 2023: 4.0520% pa

Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing

The new coupon rates will apply from 11 April 2023 to 10 July 2023:

Uncapped bonds

DK0030505805, (SNP), maturity in 2024, new rate as at 11 April 2023: 4.0520% pa

Fixing of coupon rates effective from 12 April 2023

Effective from 12 April 2023, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.

Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing

The new coupon rates will apply from 12 April 2023 to 12 July 2023:

Uncapped bonds

DK0030491915, (SNP), maturity in 2023, new rate as at 12 April 2023: 4.0550% pa

Questions may be directed to Investor Relations at investor_relations@nykredit.dk or Rikke Gredsted Seidenfaden, Head of Press Relations, tel +45 44 55 14 49.

Attachment