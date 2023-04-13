New York, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Pressotherapy Systems Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06446602/?utm_source=GNW



The global pressotherapy systems market is anticipated to witness impressive growth during the forecast period.This can be ascribed to the growing sedentary lifestyle and aging population, along with increased health complications like diabetes and peripheral edema.



Additionally, the growing demand for painless low-cost treatment, coupled with increasing aesthetic consciousness among the population, has significantly increased the demand for pressotherapy systems across different parts of the globe.Additionally, the growing geriatric population across the globe, which is susceptible to different kinds of diseases and obesity, is further expected to increase the demand for different pressotherapy systems, thereby fuelling market growth through 2028.



Besides, growing awareness about the advantages of using pressotherapy and diagnosis, along with increasing healthcare expenditure on pressotherapy systems across the globe, is further expected to support the pressotherapy systems market during the forecast period.Furthermore, the growing prevalence of restless leg syndrome and rising exports of massage machines worldwide is anticipated to increase the demand for pressotherapy systems, thereby supporting market growth.



As per the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services data, healthcare spending in the US reached USD 4.1 trillion by 2020, representing 19.7% of the nation’s economic output.

Growing Prevalence of Obesity

The increasing prevalence of obesity and growing incidence of leg syndromes are developing among populations across the globe which will further boost the market growth in the forecast period.Similarly, growing demand for the minimally invasive procedure for reducing abdominal and body fat is expected to create lucrative growth over the years.



Pressotherapy systems create subtle abdominal muscle contractions, compared to continuous physical exercises, which help reduce abdominal fat.Thus, the extensive use of this therapy in reducing body fat is expected to expand the global pressotherapy systems market during the forecast period.



Leading the sedentary lifestyles among the young population, there has been a rapid growth in diseases like diabetes and peripheral edema which will further boost the market growth during the forecast period.This has resulted in the growing usage of lipo-laser and acoustic wave therapy, which is a significant factor propelling the growth of the global pressotherapy systems market in the forecast period.



It is estimated that between 6% and 17% of the population suffers from restless legs syndrome. For instance, more than 2.9 million cases of restless leg syndrome are reported in the United States every year.



Growing Healthcare Awareness

The major players in the market are focusing on developing high-quality products which are cost-effective and on tapping the huge unaddressed opportunities in the developing regions.This can create significant growth in the market during the forecast period, and the increasing investment in research and development for a new product may propel the growth of the market.



Growing healthcare awareness regarding maintaining unhealthy lifestyles, people are demanding the cost-effective device which will help to reduce fat and maintain their weight, so this factor will propel the global pressotherapy market growth in the forecast period. In the United States, 36.5 percent have obesity. Another 32.5 percent and 39 million children under the age of 5 were overweight or obese in 2020. Also, the growing import and export of massage machines across the globe will boost market growth during the forecast period.



Market Segmentation

The global pressotherapy systems market can be segmented by application, end user, and region.Based on application, the market can be segmented into Veno-Lymphatic Circulation, Adiposity Edema, Tired Legs, Reduction of Swelling, and Others.



Based on end users, the market can be differentiated into Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, and Others.Regionally, North America dominated the market among Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America.



Among the different countries, the United States dominated the global pressotherapy systems market on account of the growing demand for advanced technology with a low cost for reducing body fat in the country.



Market Players

Devon Medical Products Inc., Mego Afek A.C. Ltd., BardoMed Sp. z.o.o., EUREDEC (France), HEAT Spa Kur Therapy Development Inc., DJO Global Inc., Doris Electronic Technology Co. Ltd., and Elettronica Pagani Srl are some of the leading players operating in the Global Pressotherapy Systems Market.



Report Scope:



In this report, global pressotherapy systems market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends, which have also been detailed below:

• Pressotherapy Systems Market, By Application:

o Veno-Lymphatic Circulation

o Adiposity Edema

o Tired Legs

o Reduction of Swelling

o Others

• Pressotherapy Systems Market, By End User:

o Hospitals

o Specialty Clinics

o Others

• Pressotherapy Systems Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

o Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Turkey

Egypt



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Global Pressotherapy Systems Market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06446602/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________