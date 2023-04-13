Lifeist’s Mikra Announces Successful Study Results for CELLF

TORONTO, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifeist Wellness Inc. (“Lifeist” or the “Company”) (TSXV: LFST) (FRANKFURT: M5B) (OTCQB: LFSWF), a health-tech company that leverages advancements in science and technology to build breakthrough companies that transform human wellness, today announced that its U.S. biosciences subsidiary Mikra Cellular Sciences Inc. (“Mikra”) has completed its first foundational pre-clinical study aimed at understanding the effect of CELLF on healthspan (the years of ones’ life spent in good health) and lifespan (the number of years lived).

Mikra partnered with InVivo Biosystems (the “Researchers”), an expert in CRISPR genome editing, to test whether CELLF could improve healthspan and protect against reactive oxygen species. The researchers identified non-toxic concentrations of CELLF and found that it increased both lifespan and healthspan in animals, especially late in life. Additionally, researchers found that treatment with CELLF resulted in differential gene expression profiles, particularly affecting key members of established longevity pathways such as insulin/insulin-like growth factor-1 signaling (IIS), autophagy/mTOR pathway, and stress response pathway. Lastly, it was observed that CELLF had antioxidant properties and reduced the damage caused by exposure to pesticides in the study.

“We always intended our first pre-clinical study to pave the way for more iterations of CELLF and clinical studies,” said Faraaz Jamal, CEO of Mikra and COO of Lifeist. “With these results, it’s clear that we have a winning product that has significant potential to improve ones’ healthy years and I am excited to continue to strengthen our offering and develop on these truly remarkable results.”

Added Meni Morim, CEO of Lifeist, “Advancements in health technology are core to Lifeist's mission. By further proving the validity and opportunity of CELLF through this study, we are strengthening our portfolio and position in the wellness market.”

Antioxidant Capabilities

Reactive oxygen species (ROS) are harmful molecules that can damage our DNA, RNA, and proteins, leading to cell death. Antioxidants are molecules that can help reduce this damage. Researchers tested three concentrations of CELLF to see if it could reduce damage caused by exposure to a pesticide known to create ROS.

The researchers found that at all concentrations, CELLF treatment increased activity under oxidative stress relative to the control group. A repeated measures ANOVA was used for statistical analysis, which showed that the effect of treatment was statistically significant (P < 0.0001), while time had no significant effect (P = 0.300). There was also no interaction between treatment and time (P = 0.239). These results suggest that CELLF has antioxidant properties as it reduced damage caused by exposure to ROS-inducing pesticides in animals tested in this study.





Genetic Pathway Identification

Researchers found that exposure to CELLF significantly affected the expression of several genes involved in stress resistance, fatty acid metabolism, and insulin signaling. They also identified additional lifespan-associated genes that were differentially expressed just outside their conventional statistical cut-offs for significance. Using a more relaxed cut-off, they found eight longevity-associated genes were differentially expressed at day two and 18 longevity-associated genes were differentially expressed at day nine. This information suggests that exposure to CELLF may have an impact on cellular pathways related to aging and could potentially affect lifespan or healthspan outcomes in organisms treated with this compound.





Healthspan Results

Treatment with 0.1mg/mL CELLF reduced the time at which populations experienced 50% mortality while exposure to higher concentrations (0.3mg/mL) had a significant positive impact on delaying age-related decline by increasing lifespan up until when there was a seventy-five percent (75%) probability of death.





The full pre-clinical study can be found here.

About InVivo Biosystems

Founded in Eugene, InVivo Biosystems provides end-to-end services to help pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, biotechnology companies and academic research institutions around the globe accelerate their research and drug development efforts. The company’s mission is to build the world’s most effective genetic animal models to advance human health. An expert in zebrafish and C. elegans models, InVivo Biosystems creates custom genome-edited C. elegans and zebrafish models to enable aging and other disease studies. In addition, InVivo Biosystems provides in-vivo analytical services to produce data and insights for companies that need to quickly make go/no-go decisions in the early-stage development of new compounds. For more information, visit www.invivobiosystems.com or the company’s blog: InVivo Insights.

About Lifeist Wellness Inc.

Sitting at the forefront of the post-pandemic wellness revolution, Lifeist leverages advancements in science and technology to build breakthrough companies that transform human wellness. Portfolio business units include: CannMart, which operates a B2B wholesale distribution business facilitating recreational cannabis sales to Canadian provincial government control boards including for CannMart Labs, a BHO extraction facility producing high margin cannabis 2.0 products; Australian Vaporizers, one of Australia’s largest online retailers of vaporizers and accessories; and Mikra, a biosciences and consumer wellness company developing and selling innovative therapies for cellular health.

Information on Lifeist and its businesses can be accessed through the links below:

www.lifeist.com

https://cannmart.com

https://roilty.co

https://wearemikra.com/

www.australianvaporizers.com.au

Contacts

Meni Morim, Lifeist Wellness Inc., CEO

Matt Chesler, CFA, FNK IR, Investor Relations

Ph: 647-362-0390

Email: ir@lifeist.com

