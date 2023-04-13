MLK Gold Ltd. Announces Corporate Name Change to Triple One Metals

Windsor, Nova Scotia, CANADA, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MLK Gold Ltd. (CSE:MLK) (“MLK Gold” or the “Company”) announces that it will change its corporate name to “Triple One Metals Inc.” and its ticker symbol will change to “TONE”. The new corporate website www.tripleonemetals.com will launch in the upcoming days.



The change in corporate name better reflects the Company’s diverse property portfolio.

The Company will issue a further press release soon providing the date on which the new name and ticker symbol will take effect. The name change will not affect the rights of the Company’s shareholders, and no further action is required by existing shareholders with respect to the name change.

The Company is pleased to announce an application is being made to quote the Company’s common shares on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The Frankfurt Stock Exchange is one of the world’s largest (behind only the Nasdaq and NYSE) organized exchange-trading markets based on trading volume.

The future quotation of the Company’s common shares on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in addition to the CSE will heighten exposure of the Company in the European marketplace, which features an investor base traditionally active in the junior mining sector. The Company is confident that trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange will increase its liquidity and support the development of a stronger European investor base.

About MLK Gold Ltd.

Founded in 2018, MLK Gold Ltd. is quickly emerging as one of Atlantic Canada's exciting resource exploration companies offering exposure to gold and the strategic metal representing a unique mix of discovery and resource development potential. Invested in a portfolio of gold and critical metal projects in mining and mineral-rich Newfoundland, MLK’s plan is to capitalize on the province's ranking as one of the world’s top 10 mining jurisdictions and expand into a long-life, financially sound gold and critical metal-mining company.

Additional information about the Company and its activities may be found on the Company’s website at www.mlkgold.com and under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com.

