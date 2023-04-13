New York, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Stomach Cancer Treatment Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06446605/?utm_source=GNW



The global stomach cancer treatment market is anticipated to witness impressive growth during the forecast period.This can be ascribed to the growing development of novel drugs and therapies for treating stomach cancer.



Additionally, growing demand for painless low-cost treatment and favorable reimbursement scenarios for the treatment of cancer have significantly increased the growth of stomach cancer treatment across different parts of the globe.Additionally, the growing aging population across the globe, which is more prone to different kinds of chronic diseases like stomach cancer, is further expected to increase the demand for different cancer therapies, thereby fuelling market growth through 2028.



Besides, growing awareness about the benefits of new therapies, with increasing expenditure on cancer diseases worldwide, is further expected to support the stomach cancer treatment market during the forecast period.

Growing Prevalence of Stomach Cancer



Increasing incidences of adenocarcinoma, lymphoma, and gastrointestinal stromal tumors across the world are driving market growth during the forecast period.Similarly, the rising aging population is susceptible to chronic diseases like stomach cancer, which is one of the most common deadly cancers worldwide, especially among older males.



This is expected to boost market growth in the forecast period.According to National Cancer Institute, in 2022, 26,380 new stomach cancer cases and 11,090 deaths are estimated in the United States.



In developing countries, stomach cancer is more diagnosed in males than females because females carry an extra copy of certain protective genes in their cells that men don’t have.The increasing prevalence of gastric cancer in the region is demanding effective therapies for treating patients, which, in turn, is expected to propel the market growth during the forecast period.



For instance, according to the 2021 statistics published by the Canadian Cancer Society, 4,000 Canadians were affected by gastric cancer.



Growing Development In Healthcare Industry

Increasing approval of newly developed drugs from the government, along with the growing prevalence of stomach cancer, is expected to create a lucrative growth prospect for the stomach cancer market over the years.Research & Development activities play a major role in developing novel drugs and therapies.



For instance, a research team from Taiwan has recently launched two gastric cancer biomarkers.This advancement may bring remarkable growth prospects for the stomach cancer market, thereby boosting the market growth.



Similarly, oral drugs are expected to boost market growth during the forecast period as most products are available in capsules and tablets, making it a very feasible route of administration.Growing health awareness among the population is expected to boost the stomach cancer treatment market growth.



The innovative therapy launches for treating gastric cancer are expected to enhance the market simultaneously. Different researchers and government organizations are investing in the development of novel drugs that benefit the market as well as the patient; this creates more opportunities in the market. It is estimated that 11,090 deaths (6,690 men and 4,400 women) from this disease will occur in the United States in 2022. In 2020, an estimated 768,793 people died from stomach cancer worldwide.



Market Segmentation

The global stomach cancer treatment market can be segmented by treatment type, cancer type, route of administration, drug class, distribution channel, and by region.Based on treatment type, the market can be segmented into Immunotherapy, Targeted Therapy, Chemotherapy, Radiation Therapy, and Others.



Based on cancer type, the market can be differentiated into Gastric Cancer/Gastroesophageal Junction Cancer v/s Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumors.Based on the route of administration, the market can be divided into Oral v/s Injectables.



Based on drug class, the market can be segmented into PD-1/PD-L1 Inhibitors, HER2 Antagonists, VEGFR2 Antagonists, and Others.Based on distribution channels, the market can be grouped into Hospital Pharmacies, Specialty Pharmacies, and Others.



Regionally, North America dominated the market among Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Among the different countries, the United States dominated the global stomach cancer treatment market on account of the growing demand for advanced cancer therapy in the country.



Market Players

Pfizer, Inc., Novartis International AG, Eli Lilly and Company, Bristol Myers Squibb Company, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries AG, F. Hoffmann La Roche AG, Mylan N.V., Celltrion Healthcare Co., Ltd, Merck & Co., Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. are some of the leading players operating in the Global Stomach Cancer Treatment Market.

Recent Development

For instance, in April 2021, the U.S. FDA approved Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s product Opdivo in combination with fluoropyrimidine- and platinum-containing chemotherapy for the treatment of metastatic gastric cancer.



