Company Announcement

Copenhagen, 13 April 2023

No. 12/2023

Results of the Annual General Meeting

Today, ISS A/S (the “Company”), held its Annual General Meeting at ISS Facility Services A/S, Gyngemose Parkvej 50, DK-2860 Søborg, Denmark.

Resolutions adopted at the Annual General Meeting

The Annual Report for 2022 as well as its proposed distribution of profit for 2022.

Discharge of liability to members of the Board of Directors and the Executive Group Management Board.

Approval of the Remuneration Report for 2022 (advisory vote).

Approval of remuneration to the Board of Directors for 2023 in accordance with the proposal by the Board of Directors.

Elections

Re-election of Niels Smedegaard, Lars Petersson, Kelly L. Kuhn, Søren Thorup Sørensen and Ben Stevens as members of the Board of Directors.

Election of Gloria Diana Glang and Reshma Ramachandran as new members of the Board of Directors.

Re-election of EY Godkendt Revisionspartnerselskab as the Company’s auditor in accordance with the recommendation from the Audit and Risk Committee.

Proposals adopted at the Annual General Meeting

Authorisation to the Board of Directors in the period until the annual general meeting in 2024 to approve the Company’s acquisition of treasury shares, on one or more occasions, with a total nominal value of up to 10% of the share capital of the Company, subject to the Company’s holding of treasury shares after such acquisition not exceeding 10% of the Company’s share capital.

Adoption of a scheme of indemnification of the Board of Directors and Executive Group Management and other members of senior management as proposed by the Board of Directors.

Update of the Remuneration Policy as proposed by the Board of Directors.

Constitution of the Board of Directors

After the Annual General Meeting, the Board of Directors constituted itself by electing Niels Smedegaard as Chair of the Board of Directors and Lars Petersson as Deputy Chair of the Board of Directors.

