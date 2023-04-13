New York, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Surgical Scissors Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06446607/?utm_source=GNW



The Global Surgical Scissors Market is anticipated to witness impressive growth during the forecast period.This can be ascribed to the rising surgical procedure in dermatology and chronic diseases like cancer.



Additionally, the growing demand for both plastic surgery for long hours and small surgical scissors for detailed and precise procedures has significantly increased the demand for surgical scissors worldwide.Additionally, the growing geriatric population across the globe, which is susceptible to different kinds of chronic diseases, is further expected to increase the demand for surgical scissors, thereby fuelling market growth through 2028.



Besides, the growing development of different surgical scissors based on their diverse uses by leading companies is further expected to support the surgical scissors market during the forecast period.Furthermore, the growing prevalence of different types of injuries, such as burn injuries and sports injuries, is further expected to increase the demand for surgical scissors, thereby supporting market growth.



Additionally, according to the Centres for Diseases Control and Prevention, in 2020, about 600,000 women in the United States had a hysterectomy every year, about 460,000 United States residents had a cholecystectomy, and 1.3 million pregnant women sought C-sections in the United States.

Increasing Demand for Minimally Invasive Surgical Procedures

Different factors are influencing the growth of the market, such as the increasing demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures because of the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases like cancer, cardiovascular diseases, obesity, and arthritis across the globe.Similarly, increasing road accidents and rising hospitalization rates are further expected to boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.



Increasing usage of durable and efficient surgical scissors is enhancing the demand for surgical scissors across the world as minimally invasive surgical (MIS) techniques and sophisticated surgical methods gain popularity. This. in turn, will boost the market growth over the years. Additionally, the emergence of improved surgical scissors with greater strength and adaptability also improves market growth in the future. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, a division of the Department of Transportation, estimated 42,915 people died in motor vehicle traffic crashes in 2021, which was a 10.5% increase from the 38,824 fatalities in 2020.



Growing Advancement in Surgical Procedure

Presently, major market players are investing in developing surgical scissors with strong, adaptable materials to improve their usefulness while creating new scissors with eye rings by utilizing computer-aided modeling.These product advancements are expected to create lucrative growth in the forecast period.



According to the American College of Cardiology in the U.S., in 2019, coronary surgeries are estimated to occur in about 1,055,000 individuals, including 720,000 new and 335,000 recurrent coronary surgeries. Additionally, increasing demand for cost-effective and robust surgical instruments along with the geriatric population being more susceptible to different types of diseases undergoing surgical procedures are the major factors expected to create demand for surgical scissors, in turn, create significant growth during the forecast period. This year, an estimated 268,490 men in the United States will be diagnosed with prostate cancer.



Market Segmentation

The global surgical scissors market can be segmented by type, material type, application, end-user, and by region.Based on type, the market can be divided into Reusable v/s Disposable.



Based on material type, the market can be differentiated into Tungsten, Stainless Steel, Titanium, Ceramic, and Others.Based on application, the market can be grouped into Cardiology, Orthopedics, Gastroenterology, Dermatology, Neurology, and Others.



Based on end users, the market can be segmented into Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Care Centers, and Others.Regionally, North America dominated the market among Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America.



Among the different countries, the United States dominated the global surgical scissors market on account of the growing demand for minimally invasive procedures in the country.



Recent Development

Market Players

Becton, Dickinson, and Company, Stryker Corporation, B.Braun Melsungen AG, Teleflex, Inc., Olympus Corporation, Arthrex, Inc., Encision Inc., Scanlan International, Inc., World Precision Instruments, Inc., Richard Wolf GmbH are some of the leading players operating in the Global Surgical Scissors Market.



