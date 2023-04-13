OEM Insulation Market is estimated to reach US$ 24.5 Billion by 2033 with a Revolutionary Impact on Thermal Efficiency Standards | Data analysis by Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Throughout the forecast period, FMI anticipated that the demand for OEM insulation could increase globally at an average CAGR of 4.2%. The OEM insulation market size is anticipated to reach US$ 24.5 billion by 2033, up from US$ 16.2 billion in 2023.



OEM insulation is designed to resist or stop the transmission of heat and noise. People and equipment are harmed by the varying temperatures in various places. Air temperature and noise pollution have increased as a result of increased industrialization and transportation. In several end-use industries, OEM insulation is now necessary as a result of all these factors.

For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities from 2023 to 2033 - Download a sample report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-2280

The market is likely to proliferate primarily owing to the expanding construction sector throughout the anticipated period. Buildings with OEM insulation are protected from noise pollution and heat transmission in industrial areas.

In Europe and North America, the use of OEM insulation is a crucial component of the construction sector. The demand for OEM insulation in the construction sector has increased significantly as a result of stricter building codes.

Given the significant growth in the transportation industry, there has been a surge in the demand for OEM insulation in recent years. The demand for these services is likely to continue to rise over the projection period as a result of the government's increased spending in recent years.

During the forecast period, the market expansion is anticipated to be aided by the rising demand for acoustic insulation. In the upcoming years, there is likely to be a rise in demand for OEM insulation owing to the rising requirement for HVAC, ventilation, and hoops in the building industry.

Given the fact that air conditioners are utilized in both public and private vehicles, an increase in the number of these vehicles could aid in the market expansion. The interior components of the car are crucially fire-proofed largely due to insulation. The lifespan of cars is significantly increased by the use of several types of insulating materials.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to continue to be the leading market for OEM insulating products in terms of revenue. By 2033, the regional market is expected to grow 1.2X. OEM insulation market expansion during the forecast period is clearly foreseen by the booming industrial demands in the Asia Pacific region.

Key Takeaways

By 2033, a value of US$ 5.3 billion is projected for the United States OEM insulation market.

The market in India is expected to reach US$ 1.3 billion in value by 2033, developing at a rapid CAGR of 6.1% between 2023 and 2033.

The market in the United Kingdom is estimated to be worth US$ 580.7 million by the end of the forecast period.

The OEM insulation market size in China is likely to reach US$ 4.2 billion by 2033, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.9%

To Gain More Insights about this Research, Visit@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/oem-insulation-market

Competitive Landscape

OEM insulation suppliers are concentrating on creating novel and long-lasting insulating solutions to fulfill the rising demand for environmentally friendly and energy-efficient products. To produce cutting-edge insulation materials with greater thermal performance, durability, and safety, they are spending money on research and development. They are also implementing innovative manufacturing technologies and procedures to increase production efficiency and lessen their impact on the environment.

Key Contributors to the OEM insulation Market are

BASF

Evonik

Paroc Group Oy

SAINT-GOBAIN

Armacell International S.A

Johns Manville Corporation

Henry Company

Styrotech, Inc.

NCFI Polyurethanes

Morgan Advanced Materials

Scott Industries LLC

Anco Products Inc.

Recent Developments

Armacell International S.A. released ArmaGel DT, a next-generation flexible aerogel insulation blanket for cryogenic and dual-temperature purposes, in August 2020.

Evonik introduced a brand-new line of specialized feedstocks named TEGO® Therm in November 2022 to considerably improve the performance of thermal insulation coatings.

Interested to Procure the Data? Inquire here: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-2280

Key Segments

By Material:

Glass Wool

Mineral Wool

Foamed Plastics

Others

By Insulation Type:

Blankets

Rolls & Batts

Loose Fill

Others

By End Use:

Aerospace

Automotive

Marine

HVAC Equipment

Building & Construction

Consumer Appliances

Other Industrial



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa



Table of Content

1. Executive Summary | OEM Insulation Market

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

4. Global Market Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast, 2023 to 2033

4.1. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Million) & Volume (KT) Analysis, 2018 to 2022

4.2. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Million) & Volume (KT) Projections, 2023 to 2033

4.2.1. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

4.2.2. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis

5. Global Market Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast 2023 to 2033, By Material

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!

Have a Look at Trending Reports in the Chemicals & Materials Domain

Industrial Insulation Market: The growing market shares for industrial insulation can be attributed to the demand for LNG/LPG, which is identified to be an important raw material for residential and industrial purposes.

Nanocellulose Market: According to analysts’ estimation, the market is likely to be worth US$ 2691.50 Million by 2033, up from US$ 492.96 Million in 2023.

Ethoxylates Market: The growing consumer awareness of personal care and cleanliness is propelling the global ethoxylate market.

Silicone Surfactants Market: Rapid industrialization and increased application in end-use industries are likely to drive the growth of the Silicone surfactant market in the forecast period.

Europe Black & Wood Pellets Market: Due to the increased demand for renewable energy worldwide, the market for black and wood pellets is growing at a robust pace and the trend is likely to continue during the forecast period.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com