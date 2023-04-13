Zerify Enters into Agreement with Leading Cybersecurity Software Distributor with over 1600 Resellers

EDISON, N.J., April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zerify Inc., (OTC PINK: ZRFY), the 22-year-old cybersecurity company focused on Secure Video Conferencing & Endpoint Security announced today that they have signed a strategic agreement with Direct 2 Channel (D2C), a prominent cybersecurity software distributor that boasts of over 1600 resellers globally. This partnership aims to expand the reach of Zerify’s innovative cybersecurity software to businesses of all sizes across multiple industries.

“At Zerify, we understand that cybersecurity is more important now than ever before,” says Mark L. Kay, CEO of Zerify. “That’s why we’re dedicated to providing cutting-edge technologies that have quickly become the gold standard for secure video conferencing and endpoint security. With our state-of-the-art solutions, Direct 2 Channel resellers can help their clients stay ahead of ever-evolving threats and ensure their digital safety.”

“In the ever-evolving threat landscape, it can be a real challenge for the enterprise to sift through viable security solutions, evaluate them and implement them quickly in order to add to their security stack. At Direct 2 Channel, we are a trusted resource to our VAR and MSP partners, who are in turn trusted by their end users, by performing commercial and technical due diligence on each security solution we carry,” says Carlos Zevallos, Managing Partner at Direct 2 Channel.

“We have found Zerify's Meet and Zerify’s Defender solutions to be particularly well-positioned to keep businesses secure during a time of continuing expansion of the castle walls and the need to keep them secure wherever their assets may lie. Their technology is robust and has been proven over time to be effective in meeting the need for secure communications and blunting the effects of side-channel attacks against the remote workforce. Zerify Meet and Zerify Defender can be used to support a defense-in-depth strategy for businesses of all sizes,” says Zevallos.

“We are thrilled to partner with a leading cybersecurity distributor like Direct 2 Channel. They have a proven track record of success in the industry,” says Kay. “This agreement will enable us to expand our reach and offer our innovative cybersecurity solutions to more businesses worldwide. We are confident that our partnership will be mutually beneficial and drive significant growth for both parties.”

To learn more about Direct 2 Channel, go to: https://direct2channel.us/

To learn more about Zerify Defender, go to: https://www.zerify.com/





About Direct 2 Channel:

Direct 2 Channel is a global, value-added, exclusively cybersecurity-focused, software, and hardware distributor that provides services to channel partners and managed service providers by becoming an extension of their team. Our mission is to create a synergy between the vendor and the channel.

About Zerify:

Zerify Inc. (OTC PINK: ZRFY), formerly StrikeForce Technologies, is an Edison, New Jersey-based company with over two decades of experience in cybersecurity solutions. The company helps to prevent cyber theft and data security breaches for consumers, corporations and government agencies through powerful multi-factor “out-of-band” authentication and keystroke encryption along with mobile solutions. Zerify offers a video conferencing solution that uses no desktop and is entirely web-based, offering a five-level meeting security control approach designed to protect valuable information. Features include keystroke protection, anti-screen capture, and push and biometric authentication to keep businesses secure.

The technology also protects cameras, microphones and speakers, keeping computers and confidential data secure even when one is offline and not on a video conference. No other video conferencing service on the market, such as Zoom, Webex, LogMeIn, MS Teams or BlueJeans, offers these protections.

Zerify Contact,

Mark L. Kay

marklkay@zerify.com

(732) 661-9641