Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market- Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F

Global Pressure-Sensitive Adhesives Market is anticipated to grow significantly through 2028.The growing environmental awareness and paradigm shift towards more sustainable and eco-friendly alternatives are expected to spur market growth through 2028.



Additionally, the creation of environmentally friendly adhesives to stop environmental pollution, akin to bio-based pressure-sensitive adhesives, which tend to have a smaller carbon footprint and maybe a substantial substitute for petroleum-based adhesives, is further expected to drive market growth.Pressure-sensitive adhesive is a type of nonreactive adhesive that forms a bond when pressure is applied to bond the adhesive with a surface.



Once the adhesive is applied, the paper is stripped away, leaving the adhesive bonded to the component’s surface.Additional benefits provided by pressure-sensitive adhesives are that no solvent, water, or heat is needed to activate the adhesive.



Besides, the market growth can be attributed to increasing demand from the automotive industry, where they have applications in safety and warning labels and component identification labels in the supply chain. Additionally, it is used in various automotive applications, including assembly, securing carpets to different vehicle interior substrates, brake shims, wire wrapping, foam & fiber bonding, securing gaskets in various configurations, and others.

Furthermore, the increasing demand from healthcare, building & construction, and other sectors are the crucial factors that propel the market’s growth.Various companies and research organizations operating in the market also focus on developing eco-friendly adhesives.



This, in turn, is expected to create huge prospects for market growth in the coming years.

Demand from Flexible Display Application

Electronic applications such as shock absorption, thermal and electrical conductivity, electromagnetic shielding, and optical property have significantly increased demand for pressure-sensitive adhesives (PSA).The primary component for the optical performance of the display is optically clear adhesives (OCA).



A substrate requires key OCA characteristics such as adhesion strength, transmittance, haze, and dependability in addition to the dielectric constant, gap filling, and anti-corrosion.OCA is used to attach layers in a display, such as the cover window, touch panel, polarizers, and the light-emitting layer, to ITO (indium tin oxide) film.



Therefore, the growth of flexible display applications is proving to be a market booster for the pressure-sensitive adhesives market size.

Increasing demand for Water-Based Pressure-Sensitive Adhesives

Different sectors, including packaging, electrical, electronics & telecommunications, medical & healthcare, and automotive, employ water-based pressure-sensitive adhesives.The growing need for pressure-sensitive tapes, labels, adhesive dots, note pads, and automotive trims has increased market demand in the upcoming years.



Moreover, they are gaining popularity in the construction industry across the globe, owing to their convenience, bond strength, and less processing time. Increasing applications in food packaging is one of the major factors contributing to the rising demand for water-based pressure-sensitive adhesives.

Recent Developments

• In May 2021, Arkema Group expanded its Bostik portfolio of high-performance bonds in the United States with the planned acquisition of Edge Adhesive Texas, a complementing asset in pressure-sensitive adhesives and hot melt adhesive tape for residential construction.

• In Kurkumbh, India, close to Pune, Henkel Adhesives Technologies inaugurated a new production site in February 2020. The facility fills a rising need in Indian sectors for high-performance adhesives, sealants, and surface treatment products. The newest facility, created as an intelligent factory, will aid several Industry 4.0 processes in achieving the highest sustainability requirements.

• In June 2019, BASF SE, a global leader in manufacturing raw materials for pressure-sensitive adhesives, doubled its manufacturing capacity of acResin at its Ludwigshafen site in Germany. AcResin is a UV acrylic hot melt used to manufacture pressure-sensitive adhesives.

• At the Label Expo in November 2018, H.B. Fuller introduced Swift melt 1908, a new product, in India. The product was made to order to satisfy the particular needs of India and was created to offer excellent adhesion, accurate die-cutting, and clean conversion on the holographic label material.



Market Segmentation

Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market is segmented based on resin type, technology, application, end-use, region, and competitive landscape.Based on resin type, the market is categorized into rubber, silicone, polyurethane, acrylic, and others.



Based on technology, the market is segregated into solvent-based, water-based, and others.Based on application, the market is fabricated into tapes, labels, graphics, and others.



Based on end use, the market is segregated into packaging, automotive, healthcare, construction, and others.

Company Profiles

3M Co., Henkel AG & Co KGaA, HB Fuller Co., Bostik SA, Cattie Adhesive Solutions, LLC, Ashland Inc., Dyna-Tech Adhesives Inc., Dow Chemical Co Ltd., BASF SE, Exxon Mobil Corp. are some of the key players in the Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market.



Report Scope:



In this report, the global pressure-sensitive adhesives market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends, which have also been detailed below:

• Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market, By Resin Type:

o Rubber

o Silicone

o Polyurethane

o Acrylic

o Others

• Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market, By Technology:

o Solvent-Based

o Water-Based

o Others

• Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market, By Application:

o Tapes

o Labels

o Graphic

o Others

• Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market, By End Use:

o Packaging

o Automotive

o Healthcare

o Construction

o Others

• Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

o Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Russia

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

South Korea

Japan

Indonesia

Vietnam

Australia

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE



