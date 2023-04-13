Revolo Biotherapeutics to Present at the 8th Food Allergy Fund Summit

NEW ORLEANS and CAMBRIDGE, England, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revolo Biotherapeutics (“Revolo Bio” or the “Company”), a company developing therapies that reset the immune system to achieve superior long-term remission for patients with autoimmune and allergic diseases, today announced that management will be presenting at the 8th Food Allergy Fund Summit being held on April 20, 2023, at the Paley Center for Media in New York City.



The summit will showcase the most relevant and cutting-edge developments in food allergy research and innovation in 2023. Revolo’s Group CEO, Jonathan Rigby, will provide an overview of the company’s lead candidate, ‘1104, its immune-resetting asset that has recently completed two Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE) and allergic disease, with anticipated data readouts in Q2 2023 and mid 2023 respectively. Mr. Rigby will also discuss ‘1104’s potential to be an allergen-agnostic therapeutic for the treatment of multiple allergic diseases, including food allergy.

Presentation details

Session: Key innovations: Microbiome therapy

Time: 9:30 am ET

Presenter: Jonathan Rigby, Group CEO of Revolo

