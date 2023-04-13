WisCARES receives $200,000 grant to help keep pets and people together, #ThanksToMaddie

Pleasanton, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maddie’s Fund®, a national family foundation established by Dave and Cheryl Duffield to revolutionize the status and well-being of companion animals, has awarded a $200,000 grant to The Wisconsin Companion Animal Resources, Education and Social Support (WisCARES) program at the University of Wisconsin-Madison (UW-M). This grant will support the salaries of a Certified Veterinary Technician (CVT) and social worker at the WisCARES program.

By having a social worker available to its clients, WisCARES is able to provide the best possible veterinary medical care along with relevant social services to help keep pets and people together. These services can include setting clients up in temporary housing or finding food bank options.

“WisCARES is a unique facility in that we have veterinary and social work students experiencing service learning while we assist economically constrained families,” said Ruthanne Chun, DVM, DACVIM, Clinical Professor and Director of WisCARES. “Our goal is to meet people where they are and to help families stay together and stay healthy. Thanks to Maddie for supporting our social worker and one of our certified veterinary technicians. Without these positions, we would not be able to meet the high demand for services and resources.”

WisCARES provides subsidized veterinary medical care, boarding and fostering for animals, and social services to human and companion animal families struggling with homelessness and housing insecurity. Additionally, it serves as a teaching facility for veterinary medical, veterinary technician and social work students to practice and hone their clinical skills.

“We believe that this is the future of veterinary care,” says Dr. Laurie Peek, Maddie’s Fund Executive Leadership Team. “Not only do these two positions support WisCARES’ work and students, but they are gaining valuable experience working with families with limited financial means and providing the best possible veterinary medical care with relevant social services.”

About Maddie's Fund

Maddie's Fund® is a family foundation established in 1994 by Dave and Cheryl Duffield and is the fulfillment of a promise to their inspirational dog, Maddie. She provided them much joy from 1987 – 1997 and continues to inspire them today.

The Foundation has awarded over $255 million in grants toward increased community lifesaving, pioneering shelter medicine education and establishing foster care as a standard across the U.S.

Maddie's Fund proudly offers the industry a national voice, important funding opportunities for bold ideas, learning resources and access to collaborate and share innovative solutions. The Foundation invests its resources in a commitment to keeping pets and people together, creating a safety net of care for animals in need and operating within a culture of inclusiveness and humility. #ThanksToMaddie.