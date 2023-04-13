Orion Governance Wins “Metadata Management Solution of the Year” Award in 4th Annual Data Breakthrough Awards Program

San Mateo, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orion Governance, a leader in Metadata Management solutions and the provider of the Enterprise Information Intelligence Graph (EIIG), today announced that EIIG has been recognized with the “Metadata Management Solution of the Year” award in the fourth annual Data Breakthrough Awards program conducted by Data Breakthrough, an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global data technology market today.

Orion’s EIIG Platform natively integrates Data Lineage, Data Catalog, and Metadata Analytics in one single product. EIIG automatically discovers Metadata across silos of structured and unstructured data providing a near real-time end-to-end view of a data supply chain.

It provides standard connectors to load active metadata in either json, csv or xml formats. The solution is faster than any other data lineage offering available and also requires less time to implement and integrate with current technologies.

EIIG leverages both graph technology and machine learning to automatically build a Data Catalog with a search capability while also organizing metadata for quick analysis, collaboration, process/change management and consumption. This clarifies meanings and allows for trust to be built and propagated across the data supply chain.

Orion’s EIIG automatically ingests metadata from more than 60 technologies, handles complex data sets like Python and weaves the most comprehensive knowledge graph in the industry, while building a self-defined data fabric. This data fabric provides the visualizations necessary to catalog, trace, trust and analyze data while promoting confidence, transparency, and governance of the enterprise landscape.

EIIG also provides broad technology support for legacy architectures such as the mainframe, programming languages, scripts, and databases to modern architectures like APIFirst, CloudFirst, and more.

“The recognition we are receiving from Data Breakthrough is both an honor and a validation of the work we have done to provide a world-class metadata management solution to address the data management needs of global enterprises,” said Ramesh Shurma, Founder and CEO of Orion Governance. “Teams are happier using automated tools they can trust. The EIIG platform enables organizations to gain visibility into complex legacy environments as well as the cloud infrastructures. Our motto is to leverage automation and AI/ML in order to provide a vendor/technology agnostic platform with the lowest Total Cost of Ownership. In doing so, we help enterprises navigate the complex data galaxy and accelerate time to value of their data assets.”

The annual Data Breakthrough Awards is the premier awards program founded to recognize the data technology innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the world in a range of categories, including Data Analytics, Big Data, Business Intelligence, Data Storage and many more. The 4th annual Data Breakthrough Award program attracted more than 2,000 nominations from across the globe.

“A comprehensive end-to-end view of all the data allows for drill-downs and aggregation across multiple layers with great precision in analytics for better decision-making and insights,” said James Johnson, Managing Director, Data Breakthrough. “These are all unique capabilities Orion has been implementing in near real-time for many years. Orion’s breakthrough technology and expertise allows them to build trust in the data assets within a data supply chain by raising the views on reliable/unreliable data and building the collaborative environment required to make the gathered insights actionable. Congratulations to the Orion team on bringing home our ‘Metadata Management Solution of the Year’ award for 2023.”



About Orion Governance

Orion Governance was founded in 2017 with a mission to disrupt the information management space. The company’s Enterprise Information Intelligence Graph (EIIG) is a vendor/technology agnostic, self-defined data fabric platform with extensive capabilities including data lineage, data catalog, data mesh, active metadata, impact analysis, metadata analytics, traceability, data observability, augmented data quality, and data trust propagation that provides the most comprehensive knowledge graph in the industry. ML/AI automation enables enterprises to take control of their complex IT landscape in near real-time. Customers include Global 5000 companies in banking insurance, retail, healthcare, telecom, manufacturing, and information technology. Key use cases include cloud migration/modernization, automated data governance and regulatory compliance, and cost optimization. Orion is headquartered in San Mateo, California, with global offices in other US cities, Estonia, Sweden, Singapore, Germany and India. www.oriongovernance.com.

About Data Breakthrough

Part of the Tech Breakthrough organization, a leading global provider of market intelligence and recognition platforms for technology innovation and leadership, the Data Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring innovation and market disruption in data technologies, services, companies and products. The global Data Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of data companies and solutions in categories including data analytics, management, infrastructure and hardware, storage, Business Intelligence and more. For more information visit DataBreakthroughAwards.com.

