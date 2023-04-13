Phosphorus to Show the Path Forward in Healthcare Cybersecurity at HIMSS23 with Groundbreaking Breach Prevention for IoT, OT, and IoMT Devices

The xIoT security leader is showcasing several new advanced capabilities for discovering, assessing, and remediating the full range of critical non-IT devices that comprise hospital and other healthcare organization networks



NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phosphorus, the leading provider of proactive and full-scope breach prevention for the xTended Internet of Things (xIoT), is showcasing cutting-edge xIoT security capabilities for the healthcare industry, including its Enterprise xIoT Security Management Platform and the first and only Intelligent Active Discovery (IAD) solution for IoMT, IoT, and OT devices, at the HIMSS Global Health Conference & Exhibition in Chicago. The company is a proud sponsor of the conference’s Cybersecurity Command Center and is co-hosting an exclusive Healthcare Dinner for CISOs with Wipro.

Currently deployed in healthcare, government, and enterprise networks, Phosphorus’s Enterprise xIoT Security Management Platform is the industry’s only best-of-breed xIoT breach prevention offering, delivering enterprise Attack Surface Management through Intelligent Active Discovery & Risk Assessment, Credential Hardening, Remediation and Patch Management, and Detection and Response across the full range of IoMT, IoT, and OT devices.

Phosphorus’s Intelligent Active Discovery (IAD) engine, which is part of the Enterprise xIoT Security Management Platform, is another game-changer for healthcare security. For the first time, healthcare organizations of any size can have total visibility and risk assessment across the myriad of non-IT assets lurking in their front office, patient care (including life-critical devices), and building automation networks – remediating them before attackers can take advantage. Phosphorus’s IAD solution includes the only scalable active discovery approach that leads the industry in visibility completeness, classification accuracy, discovery depth, and mean time to inventory, with minimal network impact.

“Healthcare is one of the most actively targeted industries in the world by both cybercriminal and nation-state actors and these critical systems are at a high risk of physical disruption that can directly impact patient safety and privacy,” said John Vecchi, Chief Marketing Officer of Phosphorus. “Hospitals and other healthcare providers are struggling to address these risks because traditional cybersecurity solutions cannot communicate directly with IoMT and other xIoT devices in order to safely and effectively discover, assess, and remediate them. This is leaving them exposed to a wide range of threats, from medical system breaches to ransomware, malicious tampering of medical devices, patient information theft, and more. Phosphorus has developed the industry’s only breach prevention solution for the full range of xIoT devices found in healthcare industry networks and we look forward to showing these capabilities at HIMSS23.”

Phosphorus will be hosting live demonstrations of these advanced xIoT security capabilities at Booth 4039-38 in the HIMSS Cybersecurity Command Pavilion throughout the conference.

Attendees can also check out CMO John Vecchi’s presentation, “ Cameras, CACs and Clocks: A Story of Millions of Interrogated xIoT Devices ,” on April 19th at 12:15pm CT. This talk will explain how xIoT devices make up a massive attack surface that is often overlooked and highly insecure. Risks to these devices directly impact patient care, yet most organizations don’t know what they have or what to fix, and remediating at scale is nearly impossible, leaving hospitals at risk.

The company is also co-hosting the 2nd Annual Healthcare Cybersecurity Private Dinner with Wipro on Tuesday, April 18th at 6pm CT. This event includes a roundtable discussion with Phosphorus, Wipro, and other industry experts on the cost and impact of cyber insecurity on patient safety and care delivery, including ransomware, the proliferation of insecure IP-enabled medical devices (IoMT) and mobile apps (eHealth), regulatory compliance challenges, and the expanding healthcare attack surface from the cloud to supply chains.

ABOUT PHOSPHORUS