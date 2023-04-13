dLocal’s For Platforms brings a unified payment solution for eCommerce marketplaces, ride-sharing solutions, and social media platforms

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- dLocal, a technology-first payments platform enabling global enterprise merchants to connect with billions of consumers in emerging markets, today announced the official launch of a new all-in-one payment solution to manage global platform payments in one place. dLocal for Platforms is an end-to-end payment solution for marketplaces, on-demand services, and any other platform business models.



The new solution allows the platform to onboard sellers, service providers, or contractors onto the platform itself, while dLocal has them verified before paying out. It also enables the platform to accept payments on behalf of its users, split the payments between one or more users, deduct costs as needed, and hold funds until payout. Funds can be moved within the platform to debit or credit funds.

dLocal for Platforms, initially soft-launched to a small group of customers, is a scalable, secure, and seamless solution to any platform business model operating in emerging markets. It provides the fastest and easiest way to accept payments and make payouts to sub-accounts within the same platform.



Of particular significance, dLocal for Platforms utilizes one single API integration to allow users to pay in local currency as well as distribute and split payments to any number of users, while automatically setting fees or commissions before paying out the final amount. dLocal for Platforms offers a complete suite to manage the platform’s payments from one place, including consolidated reporting, refund, and chargeback management.

Notable features and benefits of the platform include:

Fast onboarding

Scalable payments

Multi-country support

Ease of use

Security and reliability



dLocal for Platforms is already live and ready to use and available on dLocal’s website .

“We have started a promising journey in Argentina. dLocal brings a flexible product and a willingness to continue developing features our merchants need. This flexibility can also be a lever to potentially expand our partnership to other markets such as Mexico and Brazil,” said Rodrigo Rivera, CSO of Nuvemshop, the leading e-commerce platform in Latin America that powers more than 108,000 brands looking to launch, develop and promote their own online businesses.

Federico Mazzoli, VP Product at dLocal, explained that the new solution, designed to overcome the complex process of receiving and distributing payments from different countries to different users, will be particularly beneficial for online marketplaces, ride-sharing companies, eCommerce on social media platforms and social media ads.

“We developed dLocal for Platforms as a white-label payment solution,” said Federico Mazzoli of dLocal. “Everyone selling their services or products on a platform, relies on receiving their payment in due time and order. That’s where we step in to sort the challenges they face when offering a convenient and local check out experience, for both, sellers, and customers. No need to connect to hundreds of different processors and way less hassle when making payments to other merchants or sellers. We focused on this long-standing complexity and figured out how to simplify the process through our platform, giving merchants that peace of mind when it comes to payments.”