North Carolina Department of Transportation Awards NV5 $10 Million Survey and Engineering Contract

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NV5 Global, Inc. (the “Company” or “NV5”) (Nasdaq: NVEE), a provider of technology, conformity assessment, and consulting solutions, announced today that it has been selected by the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) for a $10 million contract award to obtain and deliver survey data to support the design and maintenance of NCDOT highways, bridges, and other transportation infrastructure throughout the state.



Under the scope of this two-year agreement, NV5 will deliver traditional surveying and location services including GPS, high density laser scanning, route location surveys, and subsurface utility engineering services. NV5 will also act as a general engineering services consultant to the NCDOT Location and Surveys Unit.

“For over 20 years, NV5 has worked as an embedded partner of the North Carolina Department of Transportation through engineering design, surveying, planning, testing, and inspection solutions,” said Dickerson Wright, PE, Chairman and CEO of NV5. “We are pleased to have been selected for this award, and we look forward to continuing to support the NCDOT’s mission of connecting people, products, and places safely and efficiently.”

About NV5

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVEE) is a provider of technology, conformity assessment, and consulting solutions for public and private sector clients supporting utility, infrastructure, and building assets and systems. The Company primarily focuses on six business verticals: utility services, infrastructure engineering, testing, inspection & consulting, buildings & program management, environmental health sciences, and geospatial technology services. NV5 operates out of more than 100 offices nationwide and abroad. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.NV5.com. Also visit the Company on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Vimeo.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company cautions that these statements are qualified by important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Such factors include: (a) changes in demand from the local and state government and private clients that we serve; (b) general economic conditions, nationally and globally, and their effect on the market for our services; (c) competitive pressures and trends in our industry and our ability to successfully compete with our competitors; (d) changes in laws, regulations, or policies; and (e) the “Risk Factors” set forth in the Company’s most recent SEC filings. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update such statements, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact

