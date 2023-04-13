Accumen Creates Employee Appreciation Day to Honor and Acknowledge Team Members

Scottsdale, AZ, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accumen and 3DR Labs are pleased to announce the commemoration of Employee Appreciation Day. Employee Appreciation Day took place on Friday, April 7, with official recognition in the National Day Archives. This will now be a day where Accumen and 3DR Labs’ employees celebrate the accomplishments and expertise of team members each year.

With a client base of 1,000+ healthcare systems and 4,000+ physicians and clinics, Accumen has created a paradigm shift by providing expert analysis and recommendations for key operational and clinical decisions. These multifaceted services include best-in-class supply chain management, accurate and high-quality lab performance analytics, end-to-end lab management and optimization solutions, strategic sourcing of rare products, comprehensive patient blood management programs (cPBM), and clinical data solutions.

3DR Labs processes more than 400,000 patient cases per year for more than 900 clients nationally, with over 2 million patient cases processed to date. 3DR Labs also offers 3D medical image post processing with 24/7/365 access to a limitless capacity of 3D software and expert radiologic technologists. Additional services include the Cardiac Center of Excellence with cardiac CT and MR post-processing performed by specially trained radiologic technologists, cutting-edge AI-enabled products that improve turnaround time and efficiency, and Imaging Excellence Advisory Services which are creative, practical, and sustainable solutions for imaging center and departments’ biggest operational pain points.

Accumen and 3DR Labs employees have expertise in a wide variety of technology and healthcare-related professions. Most roles require technical or clinical licenses or advanced degrees with both organizations attracting the best and brightest.

“We gather a uniquely talented group of people together because our work is vital to the success of the healthcare community. We believe in developing strong teams, investing in our team members, and providing a productive environment where we can create the biggest impact in our respective fields. We are so proud of our team members and what they do each day,” shared Amanda Knox, Sr. Director of Human Resources, Accumen.

This remote workforce is still able to offer a warm and connected environment – team members thrive through robust wellbeing and wellness activities, book clubs, team activities, virtual happy hours, and events personalized around associate interests.

Lauren Candela, Radiology Technologist, 3DR Labs, welcomed new team members and exclaimed, “I’m as excited and happy to be a part of this team as I was on day one. This is truly an amazing organization. You are all going to love working here!”

View career opportunities for Accumen and 3DR Labs.

About Accumen Inc.

Accumen enables hospitals, health systems, and independent labs respond to current challenges and even thrive in today’s unpredictable and ever-changing environment. With a focus on lab operations, clinical transformation, and 3D imaging post-processing, Accumen leverages technology-enabled consulting services to solve complex hospital and health system issues. Based in Scottsdale, AZ with offices in Louisville, KY and Blue Bell, PA, Accumen accelerates results for more than 1,000 U.S. hospitals and health systems by providing expert resources, extensive operational and clinical data, as well as analytic technology.

Accumen—Helping Healthcare Get Better, Faster.

Find out more at www.ACCUMEN.com

About 3DR Labs

Headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, 3DR Labs, LLC, an Accumen Company and the largest 3D medical image post-processing lab in the U.S., provides 24/7/365 access to more than 200 expert radiologic technologists. Founded in 2005, 3DR Labs provides services to hundreds of hospital imaging departments, stand-alone imaging centers, and radiology practices. Turnaround times for CT and MRI exams are guaranteed within hours or even minutes.

3DR Labs also offers Imaging Excellence Advisory Services where our expert imaging advisors provide creative, practical, and sustainable solutions for your most difficult department challenges. With 3DR Labs, hospital imaging leaders have access to a high level of expertise and experience a truly collaborative relationship.

Find out more at www.3DRLABS.com