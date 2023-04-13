Intercept to Announce First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provide Update on Commercial Launch Strategy for NASH on April 27, 2023   

MORRISTOWN, N.J., April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ICPT), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases, will announce its first quarter 2023 financial results on Thursday, April 27, 2023, and provide an update on the commercial launch strategy for obeticholic acid (OCA) in nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). The announcement will be followed by a conference call and webcast presentation from 8:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. ET.



The Company, which has filed a New Drug Application (NDA) seeking accelerated approval of OCA for the treatment of patients with pre-cirrhotic fibrosis due to NASH. As previously reported, the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date for the NDA is June 22, 2023.

Participants can access the conference call live via webcast which will be available on the investor page of the company’s website at http://ir.interceptpharma.com . Participants who wish to ask a question may register here to receive dial-in numbers and a unique pin to join the call. While not required, it is recommended you join 10 minutes prior to the event's start. A replay of the call will be available on Intercept’s website following the completion of the call.

About Intercept

Intercept is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases, including primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and severe alcohol-associated hepatitis (sAH). For more information, please visit www.interceptpharma.com or connect with the Company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contact

For more information about Intercept, please contact:

Investor inquiries: investors@interceptpharma.com

Media inquiries: media@interceptpharma.com



