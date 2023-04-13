Central Electric Power Cooperative Deploys Infinera’s High-capacity Solution to Refresh Rural Broadband Network

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinera (NASDAQ: INFN) announced today that Central Electric Power Cooperative (CEPC) deployed Infinera’s XTM Series to modernize and significantly increase capacity on its existing rural broadband network to deliver reliable, high-capacity connectivity services across the state of Missouri. Delivered in collaboration with Infinera partner BlueAlly, the Infinera solution enables CEPC to enhance its broadband service offerings while creating a more flexible, scalable, and high-performance network infrastructure optimized for current and future needs.



CEPC is an electric generation and transmission cooperative in Missouri that spans 22,000 square miles, providing power for eight distribution cooperatives, and operates an extensive rural optical network that supports critical infrastructure telecommunications as well as middle-mile connectivity for rural broadband efforts. CEPC selected Infinera’s XTM Series due to its compact, efficient, and flexible design enabling cost-effective scalability in a wide variety of network scenarios. Deployments leveraged a fully ROADM-powered DWDM optical layer and a combination of Layer 1 and 2 200 Gb/s traffic management solutions.

“To meet our communities’ growing demand for cost-effective broadband connectively, we knew we needed to upgrade and modernize our network infrastructure,” said Scott Duncan, Vice President of Telecommunications Services at CEPC. “With industry-leading capabilities in areas such as density, low power consumption, and configuration flexibility, the Infinera XTM solution proved to be a perfect fit for our needs.”

“Keeping pace with bandwidth demands and delivering reliable broadband connectivity represent key challenges as local operators strive to bridge the digital divide in rural communities,” said Nick Walden, Senior Vice President, Worldwide Sales, Infinera. “Infinera’s XTM platform is purpose-built for these types of network challenges, providing an efficient and flexible solution that helps network operators like CEPC quickly and cost-effectively scale to meet end-user demand.”

“BlueAlly is delighted to partner with Infinera to deliver industry-leading connectivity solutions to rural network operators,” said Maria Will, SVP, Telecom & Broadband at BlueAlly. “State-of-the-art solutions such as Infinera’s XTM Series, coupled with expert deployment and support services provided by BlueAlly, are a critical part of enabling rural network operators to cost-effectively scale their network and enable new network capabilities.”

About BlueAlly

BlueAlly is a national Optical and IP Network solutions provider and a source of leading-edge technology products and services. BlueAlly is committed to building long term trust relationships by delivering outstanding network solutions, world class products and services, and round-the-clock support to their clients.

About Infinera

Infinera is a global supplier of innovative open optical networking solutions and advanced optical semiconductors that enable carriers, cloud operators, governments, and enterprises to scale network bandwidth, accelerate service innovation, and automate network operations. Infinera solutions deliver industry-leading economics and performance in long-haul, submarine, data center interconnect, and metro transport applications. To learn more about Infinera, visit www.infinera.com, follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn, and subscribe for updates.

