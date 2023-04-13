RMJ Partners With Leading Architecture, Engineering, and Construction Management Firm to Offer Design and Build Services for CEA Operators

Leading Solutions-Focused Distributor of Horticultural Equipment Adds Full-Service Design and Construction Management Services to Solution Offering

NEW YORK, NY, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – RMJ Supply (“RMJ” or the “Company”), a solutions-focused distributor of horticultural equipment and supplies providing a single source solution for the CEA industry, announced today that it has partnered with Shaffer, Wilson, Sarver & Gray, P.C. (“SWSG”) to expand its service offering to include facility planning, design, and construction management services. SWSG is an award-winning mission critical facility design and construction specialist. The new service offering ranges from custom ad hoc solutions to full turnkey facility delivery designed for the Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA) industry.

RMJ is a known leader in equipment solutions for CEA and regulated cannabis industry operators seeking streamlined procurement for new facility build outs and retrofits. Through this agreement, RMJ has expanded its service offering to include consultancy-style management of projects with services such as architectural design and planning, engineering, equipment procurement, and overall construction management. By simplifying the design process through a single point of contact, RMJ can deliver an integrated approach to equipment procurement that optimizes assets for the downstream operating environment, reduces project complexity, and accelerates project delivery.

“Our clients have been asking for additional services over the past few years and while we were able to assist in facility design, it was not a part of our core offering. This agreement enables us to deliver a single point of contact for full facility design, integrated equipment procurement, and construction management as new markets come online,” said Mike Kupferman, CEO of RMJ Supply. “SWSG is a known leader in mission critical project delivery. By pairing our experience in CEA with the resources and knowledge base of the SWSG team, we have truly created a one-stop shop for new facility design build projects, expansions, and retrofits.”

SWSG has worked on numerous CEA projects over the years. As the CEA industry continues to evolve, operators will seek solutions to stay ahead of market trends, reduce costs, focus on efficiencies and sustainable production. Together the firms will offer specific services in the areas of architectural and structural planning, MEP engineering, construction management, pre-design objective and budget planning, facility integration and commissioning, all backed by RMJ’s proven system of equipment sourcing and implementation.

For more information or to contact an RMJ expert to discuss an upcoming project, please visit https://rmjsupply.com/design-build/.

About RMJ Supply

RMJ Supply (“RMJ”) is a solutions-focused distributor simplifying the design and delivery of Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA) projects through the procurement of horticultural equipment and fulfillment of critical cultivation and facilities supplies. Founded in 2017, RMJ combines proprietary technology, unparalleled industry expertise, and established procurement management best practices to evaluate sourcing alternatives, integrate engineered systems, and mitigate project risks. Learn more at https://rmjsupply.com/.

About Shaffer, Wilson, Sarver & Gray, P.C. (SWSG)

Incorporated in 1985, Shaffer, Wilson, Sarver & Gray, P.C. (“SWSG”) is an award-winning multi-disciplined architectural, engineering and construction management firm offering a diverse range of services to both public and private sector clients. Regionally, SWSG provides traditional architectural and engineering services to local governments, other design professionals, and building developers. Learn more at www.swsgpc.com.

RMJ Media Contact

Kyle Porter

CMW Media

rmj@cmwmedia.com

858.221.8001