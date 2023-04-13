Carpenter Technology to Host Investor Day

PHILADELPHIA, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE: CRS) will host an Investor Day event on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. ET. The event will highlight Carpenter Technology's strategy, growth opportunities, operations and long-term outlook and be followed by a question-and-answer session. The topics will be presented by Tony Thene, President and Chief Executive Officer, and executives from the leadership team. The live webcast and a replay of the event will be available on the Carpenter Technology’s Investor Relations website.



Investor Day Event Details

What: Carpenter Technology Investor Day webcast

Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Time: 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Live and Archived Webcast: ir.carpentertechnology.com

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation is a recognized leader in high-performance specialty alloy-based materials and process solutions for critical applications in the aerospace, defense, transportation, energy, industrial, medical, and consumer electronics markets. Founded in 1889, Carpenter Technology has evolved to become a pioneer in premium specialty alloys, including titanium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as alloys specifically engineered for additive manufacturing (AM) processes and soft magnetics applications. Carpenter Technology has expanded its AM capabilities to provide a complete “end-to-end” solution to accelerate materials innovation and streamline parts production. More information about Carpenter Technology can be found at www.carpentertechnology.com.