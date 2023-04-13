Axtria and HealthVerity Announce Strategic Partnership to Enable Next-Gen Real-World Data, Analytics, and Campaign Optimization Solutions for Life Sciences Organizations

Berkeley Heights, NJ and Philadelphia, PA, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axtria, Inc., a global leader of award-winning cloud software and data analytics, and HealthVerity, the leader in Identity, Privacy, Governance, and Exchange (IPGE) for real-world data, today announced a partnership to provide life sciences organizations with the data, analytics, and infrastructure required to enable comprehensive and privacy-compliant views of patient journeys across all engagement channels.

“This partnership combines our best-in-class patient identity resolution technology, consent management solutions, and real-world data ecosystem with Axtria’s leading analytics capabilities to fundamentally change how life sciences organizations interact with patients,” said HealthVerity CEO Andrew Kress. “We are excited to offer unprecedented insight into the patient journey and unlock significantly more bandwidth for our clients to innovate.”

The HealthVerity IPGE platform is an integrated technology and real-world data (RWD) infrastructure that allows disparate data to be accurately resolved to unique privacy-protected identities, then connected in a HIPAA-compliant manner, enabling interoperability with the nation’s largest healthcare and consumer data ecosystem. This partnership allows the power of the HealthVerity data ecosystem to be applied to Axtria’s analytics products and services to solve real-world problems, driving breakthroughs in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML).

“For life sciences companies, successfully competing in today’s environment requires a deep understanding of the patient journey and their ever-changing needs. This is only possible when the best data is combined with the best analytics and seamless delivery of insights in real-time,” said Axtria CEO Jaswinder Chadha. “Axtria has always been at the forefront of clinical and commercial innovation, and this partnership is another step in that direction, so our customers are equipped to win in a highly competitive landscape where winners will be decided based on how well they understand and solve patient needs.”

Through this partnership, Axtria and HealthVerity will offer best-in-class solutions to help drive clinical and commercial impact. Specifically, they will enable companies to manage patient identities and consent and, as appropriate, capture and match patient-level data across engagement channels, such as advertising, specialty pharmacies and hubs, patient support programs, and other digital applications—all in a HIPAA-compliant manner. On top of this infrastructure, they will apply advanced analytics for applications such as trigger programs that inform next-best actions and closed-loop media attribution that links marketing campaigns to actual patient behavior.

About HealthVerity

Pharmaceutical manufacturers, payers, and government organizations have partnered with HealthVerity to solve some of their most complicated use cases through transformative technologies and real-world data infrastructure. The HealthVerity IPGE platform, based on the foundational elements of Identity, Privacy, Governance, and Exchange, enables the discovery of real-world data across the broadest healthcare data ecosystem, the building of more complete and accurate patient journeys and the ability to power best-in-class analytics and applications with flexibility and ease. Together with our partners, HealthVerity has built the modern way to data for the health insights economy. To learn more about the HealthVerity IPGE platform, visit www.healthverity.com.

About Axtria

Axtria is a global provider of award-winning cloud software and data analytics to the life sciences industry. Axtria’s solutions are used to digitally transform the entire product commercialization process, supporting RWE/HEOR, medical affairs, pricing and market access, product launch, and post-launch, and marketing and sales operations to drive growth and improve healthcare outcomes for patients. Our focus is on delivering solutions that help pharmaceutical, medical device, and diagnostics companies complete the journey from data to insights to action and get superior returns from their investments. For more information, visit www.axtria.com.

