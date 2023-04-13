BioAdaptives Inc. (OTC BDPT) Announces New Appointment to the Board of Directors - Visionary Futurist , Wellness Pioneer and Marketer, David Allen, PhD

LAS VEGAS, NV, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – BioAdaptives, Inc. (OTCMkts: BDPT) announced today the appointment of David Allen, PhD to its Board of Directors.

Edward Jacobs, M.D., CEO BioAdaptives, Inc., comments, “We are very pleased to be joined by David Allen, PhD on our Board of Directors. David Allen is considered one of the leading wellness educators and researchers of unique proprietary products in the nutrition industry and digital health marketplace. He has more than 30 years of experience developing and marketing wellness products in North America, Europe, and Asia. As we expand globally with new products, we anticipate that Dr. Allen’s expertise in the utilization of emerging AI technologies and botanical drugs will be especially valuable.”

David Allen, PhD is a visionary futurist and wellness pioneer. He is CEO of World Wellness and co-founder and President of the American Botanical Drug Association. The ABDA is a 501(c) (3) tax-exempt nonprofit organization that collaborates with research institutes and companies around the world to develop safe and efficacious botanical products, including prescription botanical drugs, through the FDA botanical drug development pathway. David Allen is also a board member of L.Y. Research Corporation, a global leader in botanical drug discovery. The Core Strategy of L.Y. Research Corporation is to develop prescription botanical drugs and dietary supplements from plant materials, algae, macroscopic fungi, and combinations thereof. This approach is supported by FDA regulatory guidelines, favoring a more efficient drug development pathway for prescription botanical drug products. The strategy in pursuing Botanical Molecules is the shared premise that a patient should not have to recover twice, that is, once from the underlying disease and then again from the prescribed medicine. Dr. Yaguang Liu, Founder and Chairman of L.Y. Research Corporation, is also a Board Member of BioAdaptives. David Allen has developed a value web network of influential people in various nations during the course of his many life journeys in education, philosophy, science and business. He teaches that the future of health and wellness, life extension and life enhancement will be based on the integration of principles of ancient and modern healing systems, whole food plant-based nutrition and the latest scientific advances in biotech, nanotechnology, neuro cognitive enhancement, stem cell research, quantum science and artificial intelligence.

About BioAdaptives, Inc.

BioAdaptives, Inc. manufactures and distributes natural plant- and algal-based products that improve health and wellness for humans and animals, with an emphasis on optimizing pain relief, anti-viral activity and immune system defense; resistance to stress; endurance; recovery from injury, illness and exercise; and anti-aging properties. The Company’s current dietary supplement formulations are carefully selected from the best worldwide sources and utilize proprietary methods of enhancing the bioavailability of nutrients. The products for horses and dogs have also demonstrated increased general health, competitive performance enhancement, rejuvenation effects, and pain relief, as well as providing improvements in appearance. Our current product line includes PrimiLungs™ and PluriPain® for humans and Equine All-in-One™ for horses. Additional human products, to be introduced soon, are designed to aid memory, cognition and focus; assist in sleep and fatigue reduction; and improve overall emotional and physical wellness. BioAdaptives’ common shares trade in the OTC market under the symbol BDPT. It has over 13,000 current shareholders. None of the statements about the Company’s products have been approved by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.”

Additional information can be found at www.shopbioadaptives.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, trends, analysis, and other information contained in this press release including words such as "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," and other similar expressions of opinion, constitute forward-looking statements. Any such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results described within the forward-looking statements. Risk factors that could contribute to such differences include those matters more fully disclosed in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking information provided herein represents the Company's estimates as of the date of the press release, and subsequent events and developments may cause the Company's estimates to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking information in the future. Therefore, this forward-looking information should not be relied upon as representing the Company's estimates of its future financial performance as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

