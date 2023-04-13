Future Market Insights’ Thought Leadership - The Plant Based Revolution Is Recognized with the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards 2023, Thought Leadership Campaign of the Year

NEWARK, Del, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thought leadership is not a badge to carry; it is an entrusted responsibility to serve clients with strategic intelligence in their respective industries. And FMI upkeeps its accountability when measuring the weight of the undercurrents to predict the dominant trends of the future.



One such forward-thinking ability of Future Market Insights' thought leadership has recently come to light, and to our delight, we have been recognized with Asia-Pacific Silver Stevie Awards '23. Our research paper on 'Plant-based Revolution', underlining critical challenges and predicting key revenue pockets for food and beverage players, has proven FMI's thought leadership in the domain. Despite being assessed by hundreds of jury members assigned by the award organizers, the whitepaper stood true to its value and worth.

Among the 750+ entries that appeared for recognition, our strategic paper highlighted our perseverance and commitment to the quality-first approach in the market research industry.

Plant-based Revolution: A Trend in Making, the Future of F&B Industry

The trend of veganism gives food and beverage producers the run for their brains. While innovation is prevalent, the right kind of innovation is all it takes to make a difference in the industry. Amidst the abundance of opportunities stands challenges to deal with face on.

Food and beverage players invest in research and development activities to create a healthier, more efficient, sustainable, and affordable food chain. The whitepaper focuses on the efforts initiated by Tesco, Amazon Foods, and key players of similar stature in the food and beverage industry.

Learn more about the whitepaper: https://event.futuremarketinsights.com/thought-leadership/whitepaper-the-plant-based-revolution

Future Market Insights' Commitment to Thought Leadership

Our cohort of researchers, analysts, SMEs, and industry experts find a renewed enthusiasm for FMI's recognition and opine that their commitment to quality research stays rock solid even in the future.

Mr. Sudip Saha, the mind behind the inception of Future Market Insights, shares his thoughts—"Dynamic industry like business consulting requires agility-not only during operations but of thoughts. Measuring the historical benchmarks, mapping the present trends, and foreseeing opportunities takes skills that FMI has honed since 2014. We have come a long way, and the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards stands testament to the fact that our commitment to thought leadership in the industry has remained unwavering. The future looks bright!"

Adding to the delight, Nandini Roy Choudhury—Head of the Food and Beverage Domain—believes," FMI's very existence is attributed to serving our clients with futuristic opportunities. Growth is when you can foresee the outcome of your results with calculative measures. Having been entrusted with the responsibility to help our clients and partners with research resources, it feels great to be recognized at an International Forum like the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards. We have come a long way and didn't come this far only to come this far. Pumped up to addressing new challenges and staying the thought leader that we are in the industry!"

About the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards of 2023

The Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards of 2023 hold a prestigious position among working professionals. Since its inception in 2002, the focus has been on recognizing positive contributions. It has now evolved into one of the world's most coveted awards.

All in all, the Stevie Awards are segregated into eight programs, attracting over 12,000 nominations annually.

