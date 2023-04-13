Elys Game Technology Readies Online and Mobile App for 2023 North America Launch

NEW YORK, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elys Game Technology, Corp. (“Elys” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq:ELYS), an interactive gaming and sports betting technology company, today announced the expected launch of its online sportsbook platform for U.S. and Canadian markets by Q3 – 2023.

The Company has made significant progress on strategy and preparations for its North American online channel with planned deployments in Canada and certain U.S. markets. Mobile apps are expected in both iOS and Android versions on a state-of-the-art, GLI-33 certified platform complete with a broad range of customization tools and rigorous cybersecurity features.

“Since the repeal of the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act in 2018 we have seen the U.S. market begin to take shape with many years of growth and development potentially ahead. The liberalization of the U.S. market has also led to greater market opportunities with legislative changes in Canada as well. Elys has taken this early-stage opportunity to analyze market behavior and to better understand what North American sports bettors want, rather than race to gain market share in uncharted spaces,” stated Michele Ciavarella, Executive Chairman of Elys Game Technology, Corp. “We have always believed that this patient, methodical approach, and years of data analysis would result in Elys offering a highly intuitive sportsbook and i-gaming product line-up. Our previously announced partnerships in both online and retail deployments in North America have been instrumental in developing our new mobile product so that Elys could offer the largest range of events combined with the most competitive odds and player tools available in the U.S. to rival top competitors currently in the North American space. We expect to provide additional information over the coming months as Elys moves forward with state-by-state and tribal openings throughout the year.

About Elys Game Technology, Corp.

Elys Game Technology, Corp., is a global gaming technology company operating in multiple countries worldwide. Elys offers its clients a full suite of omnichannel leisure gaming products and services, such as sports betting, e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games and slots on a B2C basis in Italy and has B2B operations in five states as well as the District of Columbia in the U.S. market. Elys' vision is to become a global leader in the gaming industry through the development of pioneering and innovative technology.

The Company provides wagering solutions, services online operators, casinos, retail betting establishments and franchise distribution networks. Additional information is available on our corporate website at www.elysgame.com.

Investors may also find us on Twitter @ELYS_gaming.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words “could,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “continue,” “predict,” “potential,” “project” and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements and include statements regarding the expected launch of the online sportsbook platform for U.S. and Canadian markets by Q3 – 2023, planned deployments in Canada and certain U.S. markets, mobile apps expected in both iOS and Android versions, offering a highly intuitive sportsbook and i-gaming product line-up, offering the largest range of events combined with the most competitive odds and player tools available in the U.S. to rival top competitors currently in the North American space. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the Company’s ability to launch of the online sportsbook platform for U.S. and Canadian markets by Q3 – 2023, deploy in Canada and certain U.S. markets, mobile apps to be available in both iOS and Android versions, the Company’s ability to offer a highly intuitive sportsbook and i-gaming product line-up, and offer the largest range of events combined with the most competitive odds and player tools available in the U.S. to rival top competitors currently in the North American space, the duration and scope of the COVID-19 outbreak worldwide, including the impact to the state and local economies, and the risk factors described in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and its subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including subsequent periodic reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Company Contacts

Elys Game Technology, Corp.

Investor Relations

Tel.: 1-561-838-3325

Email: i.relations@elysgame.com