Human Platelet Lysate Market to Surpass US$ 72.3 Million by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

Burlingame, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global human platelet lysate market is estimated to be valued at US$ 53.0 million in 2023 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.54% during the forecast period (2023-2030).



Analyst Views:

Major players operating in the market are focusing on adopting strategies such as partnership, which is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, on October 3, 2022, Sysmex, a healthcare company announced partnership with JCR Pharmaceuticals, a pharmaceutical company. This companies formed partnership for carrying out research and development, manufacture and sales of cell-based regenerative medicine products including hematopoietic stem cells and other stem cells such as hematopoietic stem cells, mesenchymal stem cells, and iPS cells.

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Human Platelet Lysate Market:

Increasing adoption of inorganic growth strategies such as acquisition

Major players operating in the market are focusing on adopting strategies such as acquisition, which is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, on April 4, 2022, Metcela, a biotechnology company announced the acquisition of regenerative medicine co., ltd., a biotechnology company, to further accelerate the research and development (R&D) activities in cell therapy.

Driver:

Increase in the research and development of human platelet lysate for treatment of traumatic brain injury

Increase in the research and development of human platelet lysate for treatment of traumatic brain injury is expected to drive the growth of the market over the forecast period. For instance, data published in June 2021, stated that the human platelet lysate is a reliable and effective therapeutic source of neurorestorative factors. Brain administration of platelet lysate is a therapeutical strategy that deserves serious and urgent consideration for universal brain trauma treatment.

Human Platelet Lysate Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Base Year: 2022 Market Size in 2023: US$ 53.0 Mn Historical Data for: 2017 to 2021 Forecast Period: 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR: 4.54% 2030 Value Projection: US$ 72.3 Mn Geographies covered: North America: U.S. and Canada

U.S. and Canada Latin America: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America

Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America Europe: Germany, U.K., Spain, France, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe

Germany, U.K., Spain, France, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe Asia Pacific: China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, ASEAN, and Rest of Asia Pacific

China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, ASEAN, and Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East: GCC Countries, Israel, and Rest of Middle East

GCC Countries, Israel, and Rest of Middle East Africa: South Africa, North Africa, and Central Africa Segments covered: By Type: Heparin - Based Human Platelet Lysatem, Heparin - Free Human Platelet Lysate

Heparin - Based Human Platelet Lysatem, Heparin - Free Human Platelet Lysate By Application: Clinical Use, Research Use

Clinical Use, Research Use By End User: Biopharmaceutical Companies, Contract Research Organizations, Others Companies covered: STEMCELL Technologies Inc., Merck KGaA, Mill Creek Life Sciences, Merck & Co., Inc, AventaCell BioMedical, Compass Biomedical, Inc, Macopharma SA, Trinova Biochem GmbH, PL BioScience GmbH, Cook Regentec, Life Science Group Ltd., BBI Solutions, Regenexx, Thermo Fisher Scientific. Growth Drivers: Increasing in the research and development (R&D) activities of stem cell therapy by leading companies and governments

Increasing adoption of advanced blood collection & processing technology Restraints & Challenges: High cost of human platelet lysate products

Restraint:

Risk of transmission of infectious communicable diseases

Increase in the transmission of infectious communicable diseases is expected to hamper the growth of the market over the forecast period. There is possibility of transfusion-transmitted infections, most specifically virus transmissions when using human platelet lysates. As it is blood derived product there is risks of transmission of blood-borne pathogens to patients.

Market Trends:

Increasing adoption of inorganic growth strategies such as merger

Increasing adoption of inorganic growth strategies such as collaboration by the key players in the market is expected to drive the growth of the market over the forecast period. For instance, on February 2, 2022, Calidi Bio therapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company and Edoc Acquisition Corp, a blank check company announced merger of the companies to create a publicly listed, clinical-stage biotechnology company utilizing stem cell-based platforms to revolutionize oncolytic virotherapies.

Increasing adoption of inorganic growth strategies such as collaboration

Increasing adoption of inorganic growth strategies such as collaboration by the key players in the market is expected to drive the growth of the market over the forecast period. For instance, on November 2020, Novartis, a pharmaceutical company announced that it entered into a collaboration agreement with Mesoblast, a regenerative medicine company. This collaboration was done to develop commercialize and manufacture remestemcel-L for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), including that associated with COVID-19. As the potential first ARDS therapy, remestemcel-L will use mesenchymal stromal cells (MSCs), a cell-based platform technology, to treat this deadly condition and improve outcomes.

Global Human Platelet Lysate Market Cross Sectional Analysis:

In application segment, clinical use segment is dominant in Europe region due to increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as osteoarthritis, Parkinson’s diseases, and others. For instance, according to data published in January 2020, on Parkinsons.org.uk, stated that in the U.K., there were approximately 145,000 people living with the Parkinson’s diseases in 2020.

Key Developments:

In August 17, 2022, AGC Biologics, a global CDMO providing development and manufacturing services for protein-based biologics and advanced therapies, announced the partnership with RoosterBio Inc, which is a supplier of human mesenchymal stem/stromal cells (hMSCs). The partnership, creates an end-to-end solution for the development and production of hMSCs and exosome therapeutics using RoosterBio Inc.’s cell and media products and process development services together with AGC Biologics cell and gene therapy manufacturing capabilities.

In January 2021, Sartorius, an international pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment supplier, announced partnership with RoosterBio, which is a supplier of human mesenchymal stem/stromal cells (hMSCs). This partnership aims to advance the scale-up of hMSC manufacturing for regenerative medicine by leveraging the solutions of both companies to significantly reduce process development efforts, industrialize the supply chain and accelerate the development and commercialization of groundbreaking cell-based regenerative cures.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global human platelet lysate market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.54% during the forecast period due to increase in the adoption of strategies like acquisition. For instance, in September 2021, Sanofi, a pharmaceutical company, announced the acquisition of Kadmon, a biopharmaceutical company. The acquisition will help the company to expand the company’s expertise in stem cell transplant.

Among application, research use segment is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period, owing to increasing in the funding by the governments in research and development activities. For instance, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) released US$ 413,937 in 2021 for stem cell research.

On the basis of type, heparin-free human platelet lysate segment is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period, owing to increasing in the adoption of heparin free human platelet lysate. For instance, according to data published in May 2020, on Elsevier, stated that the use of heparin-free materials to mitigate the risk of immune reaction to animal-derived additives i.e. fetal bovine serum (FBS). For this human platelet lysate (hPL) has been accepted as a heparin-free alternative for stem cell expansion.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global human platelet lysate market include STEMCELL Technologies Inc., Merck KGaA, Mill Creek Life Sciences, Merck & Co., Inc, AventaCell BioMedical, Compass Biomedical, Inc, Macopharma SA, Trinova Biochem GmbH, PL BioScience GmbH, Cook Regentec, Life Science Group Ltd., BBI Solutions, Regenexx, Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Market Segmentation:

Global Human Platelet Lysate Market, By Type: Heparin - Based Human Platelet Lysate Heparin - Free Human Platelet Lysate

Global Human Platelet Lysate Market, By Application: Clinical Use Research Use

Global Human Platelet Lysate Market, By End User: Biopharmaceutical Companies Contract Research Organizations Others

Global Human Platelet Lysate Market, By Region: North America By Country U.S. Canada Latin America By Country Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Region/Country South Africa Central Africa North Africa





