Voxtur Announces Executive Leadership Change

TORONTO and TAMPA, Fla., April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voxtur Analytics Corp. (TSXV: VXTR; OTCQB: VXTRF) ("Voxtur" or the "Company"), a North American technology company creating a more transparent and accessible real estate lending ecosystem, announced today that James "Jim" Albertelli will step down from his roles as Chief Executive Officer and director of the Company, effective April 13, 2023.



To fill the vacancy following Mr. Albertelli’s departure, the Company has announced the appointment of Executive Chairman Gary Yeoman as interim Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Yeoman has served as Executive Chairman of Voxtur since June 2021, having served as Chief Executive Officer of Voxtur prior to that date.

Further, the Company has announced the appointment of Nick Smith as Chairman of the Board of Directors. Mr. Smith is Managing Partner of Rice Park Capital Management LP ("Rice Park"). He has more than 25 years experience in Voxtur's core markets and is a significant shareholder of the Company.

"We thank Jim for his contributions to Voxtur during his tenure as CEO," said Gary Yeoman. "The Company remains focused on the continued roll out of Voxtur AOL (Attorney Opinion Letter), as well as creating and distributing new products leveraging our robust data assets. Furthermore, we will continue to integrate our expanding product base into Blue Water, the mortgage asset trading platform we acquired last year."

"I want to express my gratitude to the Board of Directors, my executive team, and the employees of Voxtur," said Jim Albertelli. "We have created a company that is well positioned for future growth. I remain an ardent supporter of the Voxtur vision and, as a large shareholder, wish for Voxtur’s continued success."

"While the real estate and mortgage markets have suffered headwinds from the rise in interest rates, Voxtur has grown its revenue and has assembled a strategic set of businesses that are well positioned in the market," said incoming Chairman Nick Smith. "The Company must now focus on the integration of its platforms and execution of its business plan. I am optimistic about the Company’s future growth prospects and its ability to produce profits."

About Voxtur

Voxtur is a transformational real estate technology company that is redefining industry standards in a dynamic lending environment. The Company offers targeted data analytics to simplify tax solutions, property valuation and settlement services throughout the lending lifecycle for investors, lenders, government agencies and servicers. Voxtur's proprietary data hub and workflow platforms more accurately and efficiently value assets, originate and service loans, securitize portfolios and evaluate tax assessments. The Company serves the property lending and property tax sectors, both public and private, in the United States and Canada. For more information, visit www.voxtur.com.

About Rice Park Capital Management

Rice Park Capital Management LP is a private investment firm managing funds and investment vehicles on behalf of institutional investors, family offices and high net worth individuals. Its investment focus is to deliver cycle-resistant returns to its limited partners by unlocking value in complex opportunities in the residential and commercial mortgage and real estate sectors. For more information, visit www.riceparkcapital.com.

Voxtur’s common shares are traded on the TSXV under the symbol VXTR and in the US on the OTCQB under the symbol VXTRF.

