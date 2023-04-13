New Report Forecasts 7.2% CAGR for Spiral Membrane Market, Projected to Reach and is estimated to be US$ 15.6 billion by 2032-BY PMI

Covina, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Introduction –

Spiral Membrane is a technology that is used for purification, separation and filtration processes across various industries. A spiral membrane is a thin and flat sheet that is wound around a central tube to form a spiral-shaped module where the spiral membrane is made up of a polymer material that contains pores of specific sizes which allows the separation of different substances based on their size or molecular weight. Spiral membranes are used for ultrafiltration, reverse osmosis, and nano-filtration processes to remove contaminants and impurities from water mostly in water and wastewater treatment industry. In the food and beverage processing industry, spiral membranes are used for the separation and concentration of liquids, such as milk and fruit juice. Also, in healthcare industry the spiral membranes are used for the purification of proteins and other biomolecules, as well as for the removal of viruses and other impurities from biologics.

Analyst View –

Due to increasing demand for clean water and the need for more efficient and cost-effective separation processes, Spiral Membrane Market has been growing in recent years. With the growing global population and increasing urbanization, there is a rising demand for clean water for drinking, agriculture, and industrial use. Spiral membranes are used for water treatment processes, such as reverse osmosis and ultrafiltration, making them an essential component of the water treatment industry. Spiral membranes require less energy to operate than traditional separation processes making them a more sustainable and cost-effective solution and so the need for more energy-efficient separation processes is driving the growth of Spiral Membrane Market. The growth of industries like food and beverage, chemicals and pharmaceuticals is driving the demand for spiral membranes and these industries are considered to be the wide range of growing for the target market over the forecast period.

The report "Global Spiral Membrane Market, By Polymer Type (Polyamide, PS & PES, and Fluoropolymers), By Technology (Reverse Osmosis (RO), Nanofiltration (NF), Ultrafiltration (UF), and Microfiltration (MF)), By End-Use Industry (Water & Wastewater Treatment, Food & Beverage, Chemical & Petrochemical, Oil & Gas, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029”.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The spiral membrane market accounted for US$ 7.8 billion in 2022 and is estimated to be US$ 15.6 billion by 2032 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 7.2%. The market report has been segmented on the basis of polymer type, technology, end-use industry, and region.





By polymer type, the polyamide segment accounted for a dominant share of the global spiral membrane market. Polyamide is projected to expand at rapid pace during the forecast period due to its easy availability and cost-efficiency.

By technology, in terms of value, RO is a leading segment of the global spiral membrane market and is likely to continue to dominate the market during the forecast period, as it is cost-effectiveness.

By end-use industry, the water and waste water treatment is expected to dominate in terms of revenue. Rapid growth in population and urbanization is increasing the demand for clean water.

By region, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.4 Billion by the year 2027. Asia Pacific was a leading region of the global spiral membrane market. The region is estimated to continue to dominate the market during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is likely to expand at a rapid pace in the next few years due to the presence of a large industrial base and increase in demand for spiral membrane from water & wastewater treatment, chemical & petrochemical, and other industries. Europe constituted moderate share of the spiral membrane market. According to the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (EFPIA), the research-based pharmaceuticals industry is growing in Europe. This, in turn, is driving the spiral membrane market in the region.

Scope of Report:

Global Spiral Membrane Market, By Polymer Type, 2019 – 2029, (US$ Mn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029 Segment Trends

Polyamide Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

PS & PES Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Fluoropolymers Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Global Spiral Membrane Market, By Technology, 2019 – 2029, (US$ Mn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029 Segment Trends

Reverse Osmosis (RO) Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Nanofiltration (NF) Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Ultrafiltration (UF) Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Microfiltration (MF) Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Global Spiral Membrane Market, By End-Use Industry, 2019 – 2029, (US$ Mn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029 Segment Trends



Competitive Landscape:

The prominent player operating in the global spiral membrane market includes DowDuPont Inc., Toray Industries, Inc., Hydranautics, LG Water Solutions, SUEZ Water Technologies and Solutions, Merck Group, Pentair plc, Koch Membrane Systems, Pall Corporation, and Lanxess.

