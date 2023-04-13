Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Testing Market Size is projected to reach USD 50.9 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 4.8%: Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, United States, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly And Testing Market By Process (Sawing, Sorting, Testing, And Assembly), By Packaging Type (Ball Grid Array, Chip Scale Package, Multi Package, Stacked Die, And Quad & Dual), By Application (Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Telecommunication, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Medical & Healthcare, And Logistics & Transportation) And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data And Forecasts 2022 – 2028” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Testing Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 34.85 billion in 2021 and it is expected to surpass around USD 50.9 billion mark by 2028, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 4.8% during the forecast period 2022 to 2028.”

What are Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Testing? How big is the Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Testing Industry?

Report Overview:

Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test refers to businesses that offer IC packaging and testing services to outside parties (OSAT). Before silicon devices created by foundries may be released on the market, OSAT service businesses package and inspect the devices.

It primarily focuses on providing innovative test and packaging solutions to semiconductor businesses in well-established markets like consumer and computer, wearables, automotive, and the Internet of Things (IoT).

Global Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Testing Market: Growth Dynamics

People are using electronics more frequently as a result of growing transformation in industrialized countries and a surge in smartphone adoption, which is driving demand for outsourced semiconductor assembly and testing globally. Additionally, the development of technology and the growing purchasing power of emerging nations both contribute to the OSAT expansion. Furthermore, as OSAT companies dominate IC assembly and testing, industry players have numerous options to strengthen their market position.

Automotive applications are one of the fastest-growing income streams for the global outsourced semiconductor assembly and testing market. The complexity of automotive chips is rapidly rising, along with the complexity of automotive chip packaging, with the advent of electric cars, driverless cars, and ADAS systems. OSAT vendors are required because in-cabin applications such as entertainment systems and advanced driving assistance systems (ADAS) have stringent mission-critical test specifications.

However, the majority of printed circuit boards and other electronic devices are made by third-party companies. However, a lot of unanticipated costs and risks are sometimes overlooked in an effort to boost profitability and appease shareholders. Furthermore, a lot of third-party service providers do not meet the high standards of assembly or testing requirements for semiconductor goods. Additionally, the majority of outsourcing took place in Asian nations like China, where many service providers do not respect intellectual property laws, putting OEMs at risk of losing crucial procedures.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 34.85 billion Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 50.9 billion CAGR Growth Rate 4.8% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players JCET, ASE Group, Amkor, Hana Micron, Siliconware Precision Industries Co., Ltd., KYEC, Signetics, Unisem Group, Powertech Technology Inc., Walton Advanced Engineering. Key Segment By Process, By Packaging Type, By Application and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa

Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Testing Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global outsourced semiconductor assembly and testing market is segmented based on process, application, and region.

Based on process, the market is segmented into sawing, sorting, testing, and assembly. Now that testing is being outsourced to several Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test facilities, semiconductor manufacturers are moving more quickly. This change has occurred as a result of manufacturers looking for more and better ways to reduce operating expenses and hasten the launch of their new product ideas.

Basic semiconductors are assembled to create completed semiconductors. It facilitates electrical connections, heat dissipation, and die protection. The fan-out wafer-level packaging (FO-WLP), wafer-level chip-scale packaging (WL-CSP), flip chip, 2.5D, and 3D packaging, system in package (SiP), and copper wire bonding are only a few of the services offered in the assembly or packaging industry.

The global outsourced semiconductor assembly and testing market is segmented as follows:

By Process

Sawing

Sorting

Testing

Assembly

By Packaging Type

Ball Grid Array

Chip Scale Package

Multi Package

Stacked Die

Quad & Dual

By Application

Consumer electronics

Industrial

Telecommunication

Automotive

Aerospace and defense

Medical and Healthcare

Logistics and Transportation

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Testing market include -

ASE Group

Amkor

JCET

Siliconware Precision Industries Co., Ltd.

KYEC

Hana Micron

Signetics

Unisem Group

Walton Advanced Engineering

Powertech Technology Inc.

Others

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Testing market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 4.8% during the forecast period (2022-2028).

In terms of revenue, the Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Testing market size was valued at around US$ 34.85 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 50.9 billion by 2028.

Based on Process segmentation, The assembly segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market in 2021.

The consumer electronics segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market in 2021.

On the basis of geography/region, the “North America was the highest revenue contributor in 2021.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Testing industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Testing Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Testing Industry?

What segments does the Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Testing Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Testing Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2028

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Process, Packaging Type, Application and Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Analysis:

With about 55% of the market share, Asia Pacific dominated the global outsourced semiconductor assembly and testing market. China has a monopoly on the regional market among all the nations in the area. In addition, compared to other countries, China has a very large market share.

This is attributed to the country's robust economic growth, consumer spending power, the presence of significant electronic manufacturing companies, and the growing use of smartphones. The United States is one of the most significant markets for the OSAT industry. OSAT business in the nation is expanding as a result of significant investments, technical advancements, and the creation of new applications.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In November 2021, Tata Group revealed that in India, it aims to build a $300 million semiconductor manufacturing and testing facility. Tata's initial foray into the burgeoning chip business would be through the outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) factory.

About Zion Market Research:

Zion Market Research is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Zion Market Research are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

