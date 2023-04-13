New York, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Methanol Industry Installed Capacity and Capital Expenditure (CapEx) Forecast by Region and Countries Including Details of All Active Plants, Planned and Announced Projects, 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06275828/?utm_source=GNW



Around 117 planned and announced methanol projects are expected to come online, predominantly in Former Soviet Union, followed by Asia over the upcoming years.Among countries, Iran is expected to lead methanol capacity additions by 2027, followed by Russia and China.



Sherwood Energy Ltd, The National Petrochemical Co and China Petrochemical Corp are the top three companies by planned and announced capacity additions globally over the upcoming years.



Scope

- Global methanol capacity outlook by region

- Global methanol outlook by country

- Methanol planned and announced projects details

- Capacity share of the major methanol producers globally

- Global methanol capital expenditure outlook by region

- Global methanol capital expenditure outlook by country



Reasons to Buy

- Obtain the most up to date information available on all active, planned, and announced methanol plants globally

- Identify opportunities in the global methanol industry with the help of upcoming projects and capital expenditure outlook

- Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong historical and forecast of methanol capacity data

