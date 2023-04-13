NordPass introduces improvements to its business suite

LONDON, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Thursday, NordPass Business announced that it is now complementing its password management solution with the Activity Log filtering function which makes it easier for admins to monitor members’ actions. This news follows the company’s recent announcements of introducing 2FA functionality within the NordPass app and launching passkeys support.

With the Activity Log filtering, business users will be able to easily narrow down actions performed by organization members. In the Business Admin Panel, people granted “Owner” or “Admin” rights will now be given the option to filter the massive feed of activity logs by date and member on NordPass. Up to 500 members can be selected at a time.

“There are certain situations when organizations need to track down to a certain activity. Imagine a company was breached — the Activity Log will help indicate the timing of an event and other details which are important to minimize the consequences of such an instance,” says Karolis Arbaciauskas, the head of business development at NordPass .

As announced earlier in March, business users are now also able to store and manage passkeys from various websites in NordPass, and use them to access apps and websites. Named the NordPass Passkeys , this release is available on the desktop app, web vault, and on the Firefox and Chrome-based browser extensions.

Additionally, NordPass now also serves as an authenticator app , providing optional 2FA for any credentials stored on the app. Having patented this technology solution (US Patent No. 11,528,130), NordPass made it available on the mobile app for all NordPass Business accounts. It will soon be available on desktop too.

ABOUT NORDPASS

NordPass is a password manager for both business and consumer clients. It’s powered by the latest technology for the utmost security. Developed with affordability, simplicity, and ease of use in mind, NordPass allows users to access passwords securely on desktop, mobile, and browsers. All passwords are encrypted on the device, so only the user can access them. NordPass was created by the experts behind NordVPN — the advanced security and privacy app trusted by more than 14 million customers worldwide. For more information: nordpass.com .

Contact:

Emilija Gaivenyte

emilija@nordsec.com