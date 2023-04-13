Managing Director/ Sr. Vice President, Smart City/Real Estate Executive, Ken Discipio Joins MetaWorks Board of Advisors 

Fairfield, CA., April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MetaWorks Platforms, Inc. (“MetaWorks” or the “Company”), (CSE: MWRK and OTCQB: MWRK), an award-winning, full-service Web3 blockchain platform provider, today announced that Ken Discipio has joined as a member of the Board of Advisors of MetaWorks.



Ken joined Tavistock Group / Lake Nona in 2015 as Senior Vice President, Business Development and Strategy Relationships overseeing all business development functions at the company. He brings extensive experience in corporate and tenant representation and business development, responsible for completing transactions with a total consideration value of over $4.5 billion during his 20+ year career.

Before joining Tavistock, Ken was Managing Director at Cushman & Wakefield, based in the firm’s Palo Alto office. Ken had primary responsibility for Cushman & Wakefield’s Tenant Representation & Corporate Services platform for the western region and managed teams that coordinated multi-market transactions and integrated services across multiple geographies.

Previously, Ken served as Managing Director of Grubb & Ellis’ Corporate Services Group, where he oversaw the Western U.S. region, and spent five years as the Managing Director for CBRE in Australia/ New Zealand, responsible for day-to-day operations of the Wellington, New Zealand office and CBRE’s Corporate Services Group for the region. Before that, he spent nine years with CBRE in New York, managing relationships with major corporations.

Scott Gallagher, President of MetaWorks, said: “We are excited and honored to have Ken Discipio join MetaWorks’ outstanding Board of Advisors. Ken has extensive experience in corporate and business development. Ken brings incredible knowledge in developing technology solutions that innovate and disrupt cross-industry.”

“MetaWorks is a leader in innovation and has been at the forefront of technology innovation in blockchain. I am excited to have the opportunity to work with the MetaWorks team and the unique metaverse ecosystem they have built to help brands at the forefront of innovation,” said Ken Discipio.

About MetaWorks Platforms, Inc.

MetaWorks Platforms, Inc. (CSE: MWRK and OTCQB: MWRK) is an award-winning full-service blockchain and Web3 development platform that empowers Fortune 5000 brands to create and monetize their metaverse.

For more information on MetaWorks, please visit us at www.metaworksplatforms.io . For additional investor info, visit www.metaworksplatform.io or www.sedar.com , and www.sec.gov , searching MWRK.

Media Contact

Arian Hopkins

arian.hopkins@metaworksplatforms.io

Company Contact

Scott Gallagher, President

scott@metaworksplatforms.io