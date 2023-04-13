James “Mick” Dean Named President and Owner of SaraMana Business Solutions

Sarasota, Florida, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SaraMana Business Solutions, provider of office technology software, hardware and services, recently named James “Mick” Dean as president and sole owner following the retirement of his father, James “Jim” Dean. Jim purchased the local company in 1982 and operated the business for more than 40 years, transforming it from a copying and duplicating entity into an office technology company. Mick joined SaraMana in 1997, serving as vice president.

“I learned the business from the ground up – from finances and employee management to products and services,” said Mick Dean. Mick has become passionate about the technology and team at SaraMana. He intends to continue expanding the company’s offerings as president. “I want SaraMana to be a complete technology solutions provider for our clients.”

Mick earned his B.A. in Finance and B.S. and master’s degrees in Accounting from the University of Kentucky, where he was also a tight end for the Kentucky Wildcats football team. Upon graduation, Mick came back to Florida’s Gulf Coast as a certified public accountant for CPA Associates, PA. He spent his early years at SaraMana learning every aspect of the business. Mick continues expanding the company as the business goes paperless and dives further into IT management.

“SaraMana has been part of our family's DNA for as long as I can remember,” Mick said. “Jim Dean built the business and it’s my job to make it soar. I am grateful for his wisdom and proud that he’s my dad.”

Jim Dean began his career after graduating from Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa, by working as a copier salesperson at A.B. Dick in Houston. He excelled in the industry, becoming a worldwide marketing manager before purchasing SaraMana.

“Mick knows our industry inside and out,” said Jim Dean. “He will ensure that SaraMana continues to deliver with honesty and integrity for years to come.”

SaraMana supports Suncoast nonprofits and community events throughout Sarasota and Manatee counties, including Miss Sarasota Softball, Babe Ruth Baseball, Boys & Girls Club, LPGA & Senior PGA Tournaments, and The Offshore Boat Race.

About SaraMana Business Solutions

Serving Sarasota, Bradenton, Venice, Englewood, Tampa and St. Petersburg, SaraMana Business Solutions is a locally owned and operated leader in the office technology industry for more than 45 years, providing software, hardware, and professional solutions. SaraMana sells and services a full range of Ricoh products including printers, whiteboards, projectors, along with offering document management, VoIP phone services, and integrated technology solutions. SaraMana is continuously adapting to the changing industry, applying its capabilities beyond its hardware and software services through IT management. For more information, visit: https://saramana.com.

