Passwordless Authentication Market to grow at a CAGR of 26.3 percent to reach USD 23 Bn by 2029

Market Size in 2022 USD 6.5 Bn Market Size in 2029 USD 23 Bn CAGR 26.3 percent (2023-2029) Forecast Period 2023-2029 Base Year 2022 Number of Pages 255 No. of Tables 126 No. of Charts and Figures 117 Segment Covered By Component, Type, Authentication type, End-user and Portability Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America

Passwordless Authentication Market Scope and Research Methodology

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Passwordless Authentication Market. The Passwordless Authentication Market is segmented by Component, Type, Authentication type, End-user, and Portability. The report on the Passwordless Authentication market is an investor guide that provides a comprehensive analysis of the competitive benchmarking of major market players in the Passwordless Authentication industry by services, revenue, financial status, portfolio, growth strategies, and geographical presence.

Major Service providers in the Passwordless Authentication Industry are listed by region, total market revenue, financial status, and advancements in the market adopted by the market players, and mergers & acquisitions. Data for analysis from the Passwordless Authentication Market report is collected by both primary and secondary research methods.

The report is a detailed analysis of the Passwordless Authentication Market by country, regional and global presence. By collecting historical data pertaining to the industry, current and future trends in the Passwordless Authentication Market are presented in the report along with growth rate and market size over the forecast period. The report includes micro-level Market dominance by region to gain a macro-level understanding of the Passwordless Authentication Market.

Passwordless Authentication Market Overview

Signing into the service without using a password is known as Passwordless Authentication. It is done with security tokens, OTPs, or biometrics. Passwordless authentication is more secure than using a password for signing in. The most common passwordless authentication is the use of certificates or asymmetric keys. The access is automatically generated with the user access to an application or system.

Rise in awareness in the banking sector and advancement in technology to boost the Passwordless Authentication Market growth

Fingerprint sensors and smartcards are used for the smooth flow between points and for a seamless experience. Increasing applications of fingerprint recognition in consumer electronics is expected to influence the Passwordless authentication market growth. 90 percent of passwords are reused and 80 percent are weak, which is the reason why the banking sector are implementing a Passwordless authentication additional layer for security purpose. Advancements in technology such as the Internet of things and artificial intelligence for the authentication of password in the banking sector is contributing for market growth. Demand for cyber security and the adoption of shift in authentication processes is expected to drive the Passwordless authentication market growth.

The adoption of cloud-based services with greater flexibility and scalability for the conjunction of additional layer security is expected to influence the market growth. Mobile devices are playing a vital role in performing passwordless authentication, which is more convenient option for the mobile user.

Restraints in the Passwordless authentication market

Rise in cyber-attacks and increased cost of deployment is expected to restrain the Passwordless authentication market. Hardware and software installation are covered in purchasing devices and tokens for each employee. Work from home and remote working culture is gaining popularity and is resulting in cyber-attacks targeting organizations and their customers.

Passwordless Authentication benefits

Better User Experience

Reduced IT Time and Costs

Stronger Security Posture



North American region to dominate the passwordless authentication market over the forecast period

North American region is expected to hold the largest passwordless authentication market share over the forecast period. High adoption of advanced technologies such as cloud computing, Internet of things, and mobile devices is expected to fuel the regional market growth. Research and development activities in the region including USA and Canada is contributing for the passwordless authentication market growth.

The European region is expected to dominate the passwordless authentication market over the forecast period. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) in the region for stronger security is providing an opportunity for market growth.

Demand for secure and convenient authentication methods in the Asia Pacific region is expected to boost market growth over the forecast period.

Passwordless Authentication market Segmentation

By Component:

Hardware

Software

Services



By Type:

Fingerprint Authentication

Palm Recognition

Iris Recognition

Face Recognition

Voice Recognition

Smart Card

By Authentication Type:

Single-factor Authentication

Multi-factor Authentication

Based on the authentication type, the Multifactor authentication segment is expected to hold the largest passwordless authentication market share over the forecast period. Multifactor authentication offers biometric authentication solutions including fingerprint scanning and iris scanner.

By End-user:

IT & Telecom

Retail

Transportation & Logistics

Aerospace & Defense

BFSI

Healthcare

Government



Based on End-user, the IT & Telecom sector is expected to hold the Passwordless Authentication market share over the forecast period. Digital evolution in the electronic gadgets is expected to boost the end-user segment growth over the forecast period.

By Portability:

Fixed

Mobile

Passwordless Authentication market Key Players Include

Fujitsu

NEC Corporation

M2SYS Technology

Microsoft

HID Global Corporation

Okta

HID Global

Duo Security

Cisco

IBM

Log Me Once

Trusona

PureID

Keyless

Identite

1 Kosmos

Ubisecure

Signicat

Stytch

Hypr

Secret Double Octopus



Key questions answered in the Passwordless Authentication Market are:

What is Passwordless Authentication?

What was the Passwordless Authentication market size in 2021?

What is the expected Passwordless Authentication market size by 2029?

What is the growth rate of the Passwordless Authentication Market?

Which are the factors expected to drive the Passwordless Authentication market growth?

Which factors are expected to restrain the Passwordless Authentication market growth?

Which segment dominated the Passwordless Authentication market growth?

What is the demand pattern for the Passwordless Authentication market?

Which region held the largest share in the Passwordless Authentication market?

Who are the key players in the Passwordless Authentication market?

Key Offerings:

Past Market Size and Competitive Landscape (2018 to 2021)

Past Pricing and price curve by region (2018 to 2021)

Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by different segment | 2022−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by region

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Component, Type, Authentication type, End-user, and Portability

Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players by region from a strategic perspective Competitive landscape – Market Leaders, Market Followers, Regional player Competitive benchmarking of key players by region

PESTLE Analysis

PORTER’s analysis

Value chain and supply chain analysis

Legal Aspects of business by region

Lucrative business opportunities with SWOT analysis

Recommendations

