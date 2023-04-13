The military non-steerable antenna market is projected to reach USD 739 million by 2028, from USD 529 million in 2023, at a CAGR of 6.9%

New York, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Military Non-Steerable Antenna Market by Platform, Product, Application, Frequency, Point of Sale and Region- Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06447102/?utm_source=GNW

As militaries worldwide invest in new technologies and equipment to enhance their battlefield capabilities, non-steerable antennas are becoming increasingly critical in their arsenal.

A key trend in the military non-steerable antenna market is the development of new technologies and materials that enable more compact, lightweight, and efficient antennas.This is particularly important in military applications where space and weight are at a premium, such as vehicles, aircraft, and unmanned systems.



Advances in materials science, such as the use of advanced composites and nanomaterials, enable the development of smaller and more efficient antennas that meet the requirements of military operations.



Based on frequency, the multi-band frequency segment is projected to lead the market during the forecast period.

Based on frequency band, the military non-steerable antenna market is segmented into high frequency (HF), very high frequency (VHF), ultra high frequency (UHF), super high frequency (SHF), extremely high frequency (EHF), and multi-band frequency.The multi-band frequency segment is estimated to command a maximum share of the military non-steerable antenna market in 2023.



The growing demand for better signals is one of the major factors driving the adoption of multi-band antennas.



The OEM segment of the market is projected to lead the market in forecast period from 2023 to 2028.

Based on point of sale, the military non-steerable antenna market is segmented into original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and aftermarket.The OEM segment will likely command the military non-steerable market from 2023 to 2028.



The growth of the OEM segment can be attributed to the procurement of new airborne, land, and marine platforms such as current and upgraded military vehicles, aircraft, submarines and next-generation fighter aircraft, UAVs, and combat support aircraft.



The Europe region is estimated to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period from 2023 to 2028

The Military Non-Steerable Antenna market in the Europe region is forecasted to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, as the military non-steerable antenna market is ongoing technological advancements.Rising insurgencies and armed conflicts have significantly fueled the development of the military non-steerable antenna in these regions.



Key players in the European military non-steerable antenna market include Rohde & Schwarz (Germany), Comrod Communication Group (Norway), Thales Group (France), HR Smith Group of Companies (UK), and Trival Antene d.o.o (Germany).



The break-up of the profiles of primary participants in the Military Non-Steerable Antenna market is as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 - 45%; Tier 2 - 35%; and Tier 3 - 20%

• By Designation: C Level Executives - 35%; Directors - 25%; and Others - 40%

• By Region: North America - 45%; Europe - 20%; Asia Pacific - 30%, Rest of the World - 5%

Major players in the Military non-steerable antenna market are L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (US), Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions (US), Rohde & Schwarz (Germany), Comrod Communication Group (Norway), and RAMI (US).



Research Coverage

This market study covers the Military non-steerable antenna market across various segments and subsegments.It aims at estimating the size and growth potential of this market across different segments based on platform, application, frequency, product, point of sale and region.



This study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to their product and business offerings, recent developments undertaken by them, and key market strategies adopted by them.



Reasons to Buy this Report

This report is expected to help market leaders/new entrants by providing them the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall Military non-steerable antenna market and its segments.This study is also expected to provide region-wise information about the applications wherein Military non-steerable antenna market are used.



It also aims at helping the stakeholders understand the competitive landscape of the market, gain insights to improve the position of their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies. This report is also expected to help them understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities influencing the growth of the Military non-steerable antenna market.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Analysis of key drivers (Modernization of legacy radio systems, Need for secure and reliable communication, Increased military spending on advanced equipment), restraints (Limited range, Environment factors, Limited mobility), opportunities (High demand for military unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), and challenges (Competition from steerable antennas, Poor transmission of signals, Inability to address threats) influencing the growth of the Military non-steerable antenna market.

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product & service launches in the Military non-steerable antenna market

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets – the report analyses the Military non-steerable antenna market across varied regions

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products & services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Military non-steerable antenna market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies and service offerings of leading players like L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (US), Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions (US), Rohde & Schwarz (Germany), Comrod Communication Group (Norway), and RAMI (US), among others in the Military non-steerable antenna market.

