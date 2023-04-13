E-commerce Boom Propels Mailer Packaging Market to exceed worth of US$ 98.9 Billion at a steady CAGR during the forecast period ending by 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The mailer packaging market is securing a valuation of US$ 26.7 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$ 98.98 billion by 2033. The market is likely to capture a CAGR of 14% during the forecast period.



Manufacturers Bringing New Innovative Technologies to Improve Their Packaging

Growing innovations in the packaging industry are improving the packaging style constantly by the key manufacturers. Here are a few of the innovative technologies being used in the packaging industry are:

Active and Intelligent Packaging: This type of packaging is designed to interact with the product or the environment in which it is placed. For instance, active packaging can release antimicrobial agents to keep food fresh for a longer period. However, intelligent packaging can track the temperature and location of a product in transit.

This type of packaging is designed to interact with the product or the environment in which it is placed. For instance, active packaging can release antimicrobial agents to keep food fresh for a longer period. However, intelligent packaging can track the temperature and location of a product in transit. Biodegradable and Compostable Packaging: As consumers become more environmentally conscious, there is a growing demand for biodegradable packaging. These types of packaging are made from materials that can break down naturally, such as plant-based plastics.

As consumers become more environmentally conscious, there is a growing demand for biodegradable packaging. These types of packaging are made from materials that can break down naturally, such as plant-based plastics. Smart Labeling: Smart labeling uses technologies such as Radio Frequency Identification to provide real-time information about a product, such as its location in the supply chain.

Smart labeling uses technologies such as Radio Frequency Identification to provide real-time information about a product, such as its location in the supply chain. Nanotechnology: Nanotechnology is being used to create packaging materials with improved barrier properties that can help extend product shelf life. It can also be used to create antimicrobial coatings that can help to prevent the growth of harmful bacteria on food packaging.

Nanotechnology is being used to create packaging materials with improved barrier properties that can help extend product shelf life. It can also be used to create antimicrobial coatings that can help to prevent the growth of harmful bacteria on food packaging. Augmented Reality Packaging: This technology uses smartphone apps to overlay digital content on top of physical packaging. It can be used to provide additional information about a product or to create interactive experiences for consumers.



Key Takeaways:

The global mailer packaging market is estimated to capture a CAGR of 14% with a valuation of US$ 98.98 billion by 2033.

is estimated to capture a CAGR of 14% with a valuation of US$ 98.98 billion by 2033. Historically, the market captured a valuation of US$ 13.87 billion in 2018.

China is estimated to lead the global market by registering a significant share during the forecast period.



Performance of Key Players in the Global Mailer Packaging Market

The market is highly competitive with present key players who invest a huge amount in research and development activities. The key players in the market include Sealed Air Corporation, PAC Worldwide Corporation, Amcor Limited, and Shorr Packaging Corp.

Pregis LLC is a leading player in the global market that offers a range of packaging solutions, including bubble mailers, protective mailers, and eco-friendly mailers . The company focuses on customization and works closely with customers to develop tailored packaging solutions that meet their needs.

. The company focuses on customization and works closely with customers to develop tailored packaging solutions that meet their needs. Shorr Packaging Corp is another leading company that provides packaging solutions such as mailer boxes and bags. The company has a strong reputation for quality and reliability, focusing on customization and providing customers with tailored packaging solutions.

Recent Developments in the Market are:

In September 2021, Sealed Air launched a new line of sustainable packaging products, including paper-based mailers made from 100% recycled fibers.

In August 2021, Pregis announced the acquisition of the United Kingdom-based business Jiffy Packaging. Through this acquisition, the company aims to expand its product portfolio, including paper-padded and bubble-wrap mailers.

In August 2021, Uline announced the expansion of its mailers packaging product line, which includes bubble mailers, poly mailers, and padded mailers .

. In July 2021, Avery Dennison announced the launch of a line of compostable mailers made from plant-based materials.

Mailer Packaging Market by Category

By Material:

Plastic

Paper

By Product Type:

Non-cushioned

Cushioned

By End User:

Shipping & Logistics

E-commerce

Manufacturing & Warehousing



By Region:

North America

Europe

Latin America

Asia Pacific

Middle East Africa



