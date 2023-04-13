Global Overhead Console Market to Worth $19.6 Billion by 2031 | Light Module to Generate a Revenue of Over US$ 7 Billion by 2031: Astute Analytica

New Delhi, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global overhead console market was valued at US$ 12.3 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach approximately $19.6 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% between 2023 and 2031.

Get Free sample copy of this report @ https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/overhead-console-market

The global market is expected to grow at a steady pace in the coming years, driven by the increasing demand for advanced technology in vehicles and rising popularity of SUVs and crossovers. The market size is also influenced by the number of vehicles sold around the globe, demand for the product in the aftermarket, major providers, major consumers, and the impact of luxury vehicles on sales of overhead consoles. According to a report by Astute Analytica, approximately 67.2 million passenger cars were sold worldwide in 2022, despite the COVID-19 pandemic affecting the automotive industry. As the demand for vehicles continues to grow, so does the demand for advanced features such as overhead consoles.

The major consumers of overhead consoles include automotive OEMs, aftermarket retailers, and end-users. The demand for overhead consoles is particularly high among consumers who own SUVs and crossovers, which are popular vehicle segments worldwide. However, the aftermarket segment of the overhead console market is expected to witness significant decline in the revenue generation as it is expected to decline from 9.4% market share in 2022 to less than 8.9% in 2031 However, the segment won’t get affected much due to rising demand for customization and personalization of vehicles. Consumers are increasingly interested in upgrading their vehicles with features that provide convenience and safety.

Some of the major providers in the global overhead console market include Magna International Inc., HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, Plastic Omnium SE, LS Automotive India Pvt Ltd., among others. These companies are continuously innovating to offer advanced overhead consoles with enhanced features and designs.

Luxury vehicles have a significant impact on the sales of overhead consoles. Many luxury vehicle manufacturers offer advanced overhead consoles as standard or optional features, which has created a trend of consumers seeking similar features in non-luxury vehicles. As a result, the demand for advanced overhead consoles in non-luxury vehicles is expected to rise in the coming years.

Top Trends Shaping the Global Overhead Console Market

Increasing demand for advanced technology and features in vehicles is driving the growth of the automotive overhead console market.

The popularity of SUVs and crossovers is creating a high demand for overhead consoles due to the increased headroom and interior space in these vehicles.

Lightweight materials are in high demand for overhead consoles to improve fuel efficiency and reduce the overall weight of the vehicle.

Sustainability and eco-friendliness are becoming increasingly important in the automotive industry, leading to a greater emphasis on recyclable and eco-friendly materials for overhead consoles.

Vehicle customization and personalization are gaining popularity among consumers, leading to a greater demand for unique and customizable overhead consoles.

Light Module to Generate a Revenue of Over US$ 7 Billion by 2031 in Overhead Console Market

According to Astute Analytica, the global light module market is expected to generate a revenue of over US$ 7 Billion by 2031, driven by the increasing demand for advanced lighting solutions in various end-use industries such as automotive, aerospace, and construction. The report also highlights that the light module market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years, with the advent of smart lighting and the rise of the Internet of Things (IoT).

From the past few years, the automotive industry witnessing a growing demand for advanced lighting solutions such as LED and OLED lighting for improved safety and aesthetics. In the aerospace industry, light modules are used for various applications such as cockpit lighting, cabin lighting, and exterior lighting. In the construction industry, light modules are used for interior and exterior lighting solutions in buildings and infrastructure.

North America and Europe are expected to be major consumers of light modules in the overhead console market, driven by the increasing demand for advanced lighting solutions in the automotive industry. Asia Pacific is also expected to witness significant growth in the light module market.

Versatile and Cost-Effective Polypropylene Material Dominating the Overhead Console Market

Polypropylene is the most popular material used in the production of overhead consoles in the automotive industry. In 2022, it contributed over 39% of the revenue to the global market. This can be attributed to the fact that polypropylene is a versatile and cost-effective material that offers excellent durability, impact resistance, and thermal stability.

In addition, the growing demand for lightweight materials in the automotive industry has further boosted the popularity of polypropylene. As overhead consoles need to be lightweight to avoid adding unnecessary weight to the vehicle, polypropylene has become a popular choice for manufacturers in the overhead console market.

Furthermore, the increasing focus on sustainable materials in the automotive industry has also contributed to the popularity of polypropylene. The material is easily recyclable, making it an eco-friendlier option compared to other materials used for overhead consoles.

Despite its popularity, polypropylene faces challenges such as low resistance to UV radiation and poor weatherability. However, these challenges can be addressed through the use of additives and coatings.

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC): https://www.astuteanalytica.com/industry-report/overhead-console-market

Top 6 Players to Generate More than 31.8% Revenue of Global Overhead Console Market

The global overhead console market is highly competitive, with a mix of local players and small-scale players. The market share chart shows that the top players include Magna International Inc., HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, Plastic Omnium SE, LS Automotive India Pvt Ltd., among others. However, the cumulative market share of the major players is close to 31.8%, indicating that there is imperfect competition in the market due to low entry and exit barriers.

Magna International Inc. is the global market leader, with a focus on integrating technology and electronics to enhance style, safety, and convenience within the vehicle. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA is also working on developing new lighting concepts for vehicle interiors, such as high-performance LED RGB modules and intelligent lighting systems that enable a variety of new functions. This indicates that companies are increasingly focusing on vehicle integration and in-vehicle space optimization in response to the trend of enhanced vehicle interiors.

The competitive landscape of the overhead console market is characterized by intense rivalry, and companies are striving to gain a competitive advantage through product innovation, strategic partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions. For instance, in 2020, Grupo Antolin, a leading provider of overhead consoles, signed a partnership agreement with Aeditive, a German engineering start-up, to develop innovative solutions for overhead consoles using 3D printing and other advanced technologies.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

Grupo Antolin

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA

IAC Group

LS Automotive India Pvt Ltd.

Magna International Inc.

Methode Automotive Solutions

Plastic Omnium SE

Shanghai Daimay Automotive Interior Co., Ltd.

Yanfeng Automotive Interior

Other Prominent Players

Directly Purchase a copy of report with TOC @ https://www.astuteanalytica.com/inquire-before-purchase/overhead-console-market

About Astute Analytica

Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company which has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in depth and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the Globe. They are able to make well calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyze for them the complex business environment, segment wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising of business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.

Contact us:

Aamir Beg

BSI Business Park, H-15,Sector-63, Noida- 201301- India

Phone: +1-888 429 6757 (US Toll Free); +91-0120- 4483891 (Rest of the World)

Email: sales@astuteanalytica.com

Website: www.astuteanalytica.com