Hamilton Thorne to Participate in Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference on April 25-26, 2023

BEVERLY, Mass. and TORONTO, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (TSX-V: HTL), a leading provider of precision instruments, consumables, software and services to the Assisted Reproductive Technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets, today announced that the Company will participate in the Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference on April 25-26, 2023.



David Wolf, President and CEO and Francesco Fragasso, CFO of Hamilton Thorne Ltd., will represent the Company at a presentation to be held at the Metro Toronto Convention Center at 9:30 AM EDT on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, and will be available for virtual one-on-one meetings during both days of the conference. To schedule a meeting with management, please contact your conference representative or email ir@hamiltonthorne.ltd.

Equity Incentive Plan



The Company also announced that on April 12, 2023 it granted a total of 854,000 stock options to purchase common shares and 1,106,040 restricted share units (“RSUs”) pursuant to the Company’s 2019 Long-Term Equity Incentive Plan (the “Plan”). The options are exercisable at Cdn $1.65 per share and expire ten years from the date of grant. Each vested RSU entitles the holder to receive one common share of the Company in accordance with the Plan. A total of 777,567 RSUs were granted to the Company’s directors, CEO, and CFO. Option grants vest over four years and RSUs over three years.

The Company also announced that it has implemented a plan with its transfer agent to facilitate the sale of shares issued upon the exercise of options and/or vesting of RSUs to pay their respective exercise prices and/or taxes due on vesting. All reporting insiders will file transaction reports on SEDI (https://www.sedi.ca) in connection with such sales.

About Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (www.hamiltonthorne.ltd)

Hamilton Thorne is a leading global provider of precision instruments, consumables, software and services that reduce cost, increase productivity, improve results and enable breakthroughs in Assisted Reproductive Technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. Hamilton Thorne markets its products and services under the Hamilton Thorne, Gynemed, Planer, Tek-Event, IVFtech, Microptic and Embryotech Laboratories brands, through its growing sales force and distributors worldwide. Hamilton Thorne’s customer base consists of fertility clinics, university research centers, animal breeding facilities, pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies, and other commercial and academic research establishments.

